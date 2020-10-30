शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Tamil Nadu Governor gives assent to the Bill which provides reservation to students in medical courses

तमिलनाडु : सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले छात्रों को मेडिकल कोर्स में आरक्षण, राज्यपाल ने बिल को दी मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Fri, 30 Oct 2020 03:01 PM IST
तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल बनवारीलाल पुरोहित
तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल बनवारीलाल पुरोहित - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु के राज्यपाल बनवारीलाल पुरोहित ने राज्य के सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले छात्रों को मेडिकल कोर्स में 7.5 फीसदी आरक्षण देने के बिल मंजूरी दे दी है। इस बिल के तहत राज्य के सरकारी स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले छात्रों को चिकित्सा पाठ्यक्रमों में 7.5 फीसदी का आरक्षण दिया जाएगा। 
चिकित्सा पाठ्यक्रमों में मेडिसिन, डेंटिस्ट्री, इंडियन मेडिसिन और होम्योपैथी शामिल है। 
india news national tamil nadu tamil nadu governor banwarilal purohit reservation medical courses state government school students

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
