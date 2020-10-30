तमिलनाडु : सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले छात्रों को मेडिकल कोर्स में आरक्षण, राज्यपाल ने बिल को दी मंजूरी

चिकित्सा पाठ्यक्रमों में मेडिसिन, डेंटिस्ट्री, इंडियन मेडिसिन और होम्योपैथी शामिल है।
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to the Bill which provides 7.5% reservation to students of state's government schools in medical courses. pic.twitter.com/Z2itNdoWqA— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020
