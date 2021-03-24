तमिलनाडु : एआईएडीएमके सांसद ए मोहम्मद जॉन के निधन पर राज्यपाल ने जताया शोक

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit condoles the demise of AIADMK MP, A. Mohammed John (file photo).
"The sad demise of A. Mohammed John, Member of
Rajya Sabha, an Industrialist and politician fills me with huge shock and grief," reads a statement. pic.twitter.com/ktjEQAiRtZ— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.