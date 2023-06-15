Tamil Nadu: सेंथिल की गिरफ्तारी से घबराए सीएम स्टालिन, के अन्नामलाई ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप

In April, @BJP4TamilNadu levelled a charge that TN CM Thiru @mkstalin had received a kickback of 200 Crore Rupees for favouring a metro contract during the previous DMK regime.



वहीं ईडी द्वारा गिरफ्तारी के बाद सेंथिल बालाजी को अदालत ने 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। ईडी ने कोर्ट को बताया कि सेंथिल बालाजी जांच के दौरान सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं और ईडी के अधिकारियों पर चिल्ला भी रहे हैं। बालाजी पर आरोप है कि जब वह एआईएडीएमके सरकार में ट्रांसपोर्ट मंत्री थे तो उनके और उनकी पत्नी के बैंक खातों में 1.60 करोड़ रुपए जमा हुए थे। ईडी ने बताया कि सेंथिल उनके बैंक खातों में जमा हुई रकम के स्त्रोत का कोई सबूत नहीं दे सके हैं। It seems like TN CM is afraid that CBI will knock at his door soon and has today taken an…— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 14, 2023 वहीं ईडी द्वारा गिरफ्तारी के बाद सेंथिल बालाजी को अदालत ने 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। ईडी ने कोर्ट को बताया कि सेंथिल बालाजी जांच के दौरान सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं और ईडी के अधिकारियों पर चिल्ला भी रहे हैं। बालाजी पर आरोप है कि जब वह एआईएडीएमके सरकार में ट्रांसपोर्ट मंत्री थे तो उनके और उनकी पत्नी के बैंक खातों में 1.60 करोड़ रुपए जमा हुए थे। ईडी ने बताया कि सेंथिल उनके बैंक खातों में जमा हुई रकम के स्त्रोत का कोई सबूत नहीं दे सके हैं।

