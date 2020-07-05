शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Swiss Airs Zurich Mumbai cargo flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to bad weather in Mumbai

खराब मौसम की वजह से स्विस एयर की ज्यूरिख-मुंबई कार्गो फ्लाइट हैदराबाद डायवर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sun, 05 Jul 2020 01:07 PM IST
स्विस एयर के विमान के हैदराबाद डायवर्ट किया गया
स्विस एयर के विमान के हैदराबाद डायवर्ट किया गया - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई में खराब मौसम के कारण स्विस एयर की ज्यूरिख-मुंबई कार्गो फ्लाइट (मालवाहक विमान) को हैदराबाद भेजा गया। विमान सुबह 11 बजकर 54 मिनट पर हैदराबाद हवाई अड्डे पर उतरा।
swiss air cargo flight divert bad weather

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

