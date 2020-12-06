शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Swarnim Vijay Varsh Indian Army completes 1971 km long cyclothon, brave soldiers reach Longewala from Lakhpat

स्वर्णिम विजय वर्ष : जवान गुजरात से 1971 किलोमीटर साइकिल चलाकर लोंगेवाला पहुंचे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 06 Dec 2020 06:26 PM IST
विज्ञापन
साइक्लोथॉन में भाग लेने वाले भारतीय जवान
साइक्लोथॉन में भाग लेने वाले भारतीय जवान - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच 1971 में हुए युद्ध में भारतीय सशस्त्र सेना के विजय की स्वर्ण जयंती के अवसर पर भारतीय सेना ने 1971 किलोमीटर लंबे साइक्लोथॉन का समापन राजस्थान के लोंगेवाला में हुआ है। भारतीय सैनिकों ने साइक्लोथॉन की शुरुआत 26 नवंबर को गुजरात के लखपत से की थी।
विज्ञापन

 
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national swarnim vijay varsh cyclothon indian army longewala lakhpat gujarat rajasthan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

हार्दिक पांड्या
Cricket News

IND vs AUS: दूसरे टी-20 में भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छह विकेट से हराया, सीरीज में 2-0 की अजेय बढ़त

6 दिसंबर 2020

shani transit 2021:
Predictions

Shani 2021 Rashifal: क्या 2021 में तीन राशियों से खत्म हो जाएगी शनि की साढ़ेसाती? जानें सभी राशियों पर शनि का प्रभाव

6 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
देश के पहले राष्ट्रपति डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद ने रिश्तेदार को लिखी थी जवाबी चिट्ठी।
Gorakhpur

देश के पहले राष्ट्रपति अपने रिश्तेदार की नहीं लगवा सके थे नौकरी, चिट्ठी लिखकर जताया था अफसोस

6 दिसंबर 2020

कोरोना वायरस के लिए दवा
Health & Fitness

वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज ली कोरोना की सबसे दमदार दवा, दावा- सिर्फ 24 घंटे में खत्म हो जाएगा संक्रमण

6 दिसंबर 2020

इंडियन स्टार कछुआ
India News

मछली पकड़ते वक्त मिला चांद-सितारे वाला बेहद दुर्लभ प्रजाति का कछुआ, जानें इसकी खासियत

6 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

Weekly Horoscope: इस हफ्ते कैसा रहेगा सभी 12 राशियों के लिए सप्ताह के सात दिन, पढ़ें साप्ताहिक राशिफल

6 दिसंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

दर्दनाक कहानी: मां और पिता के गले लग रातभर रोती रही बिटिया, मारकर तोड़ दिए दांत, पानी में काम करते-करते सड़ गए पैर

6 दिसंबर 2020

Ravi Patwardhan
Bollywood

मशहूर अभिनेता रवि पटवर्धन का 83 साल की उम्र में निधन, 200 से ज्यादा फिल्मों में किया था काम

6 दिसंबर 2020

फरदीन खान
Bollywood

कभी मोटापे के लिए जमकर ट्रोल किए गए थे फरदीन खान, अब इस लुक में सामने आए तो देखकर फैंस भी हुए हैरान

6 दिसंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो
Moradabad

यूपी: नौकरानी ने रात में साथ चलने से किया इनकार तो रिटायर्ड अधिकारी ने सुबह गोली मारकर ली जान

6 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X