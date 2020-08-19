Sushant Singh Rajput Case Live Updates: सुशांत केस की सीबीआई करेगी जांच, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- चाहें तो नया मुकदमा दर्ज कर सकते हैं

10:51 AM, 19-Aug-2020

बिहार सरकार में मंत्री और जेडीयू नेता संजय झा ने कहा, ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि मुंबई पुलिस मामले को बंद करने की कोशिश कर रही है। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के परिवार द्वारा एफआईआर दर्ज किए जाने के बाद ही गंभीर जांच शुरू हुई है। हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि परिवार को न्याय मिले।

What appears is that the Mumbai Police was trying to close the case. It is only after #SushantSinghRajput's family filed an FIR, a serious probe started. We'll ensure that the family gets justice: Bihar Minister and JDU leader Sanjay Jha on Sushant Singh Rajput death case pic.twitter.com/N2HvS2UZQC

— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020