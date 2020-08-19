शहर चुनें
Live

Sushant Singh Rajput Case Live Updates: सुशांत केस की सीबीआई करेगी जांच, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- चाहें तो नया मुकदमा दर्ज कर सकते हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 19 Aug 2020 11:21 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Case Live Updates News in Hindi: Supreme Court Judgement Live Update Rhea Chakraborty Bihar police CBI
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

खास बातें

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस की जांच अब सीबीआई करेगी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने रिया चक्रवर्ती की याचिका खारिज कर दी है। कोर्ट ने इस मामले की जांच सीबीआई को करने के लिए कहा। साथ ही मुंबई पुलिस को तमाम दस्तावेज सीबीआई को सौंपने के आदेश दिए। कोर्ट ने आगे कहा कि बिहार सरकार को इस मामले की जांच सीबीआई को रेफर करने का अधिकार है। सीबीआई चाहे तो नया मुकदमा दर्ज कर सकती है। रिया ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका डाली थी कि बिहार में उनके खिलाफ दर्ज केस को मुंबई में ट्रांसफर किया जाए। रिया के खिलाफ सुशांत के पिता केके सिंह ने पटना के राजीव नगर थाने में केस दर्ज कराया था। सिंह का आरोप है कि रिया ने ही सुशांत को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाया था।
लाइव अपडेट

11:16 AM, 19-Aug-2020

पटना में दर्ज एफआईआर सही

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा, पटना में दर्ज एफआईआर सही थी। महाराष्ट्र ने आदेश को चुनौती देने के विकल्प से इनकार कर दिया है।
11:13 AM, 19-Aug-2020

यह न्याय की जीत: बिहार के डीजीपी

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर बिहार के डीजीपी गुप्तेश्वर पांडे ने कहा यह न्याय की जीत है। सत्य की जीत है। 130 करोड़ देशवासियों की जीत है। 
11:11 AM, 19-Aug-2020

सीबीआई चाहे तो इस मामले में फ्रेश मुकदमा दर्ज कर सकती है: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

सुनवाई के दौरान सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा, सीबीआई चाहे तो इस मामले में फ्रेश मुकदमा दर्ज कर सकती है। अदालत ने कहा, बिहार सरकार को इस मामले की जांच सीबीआई को रेफर करने का अधिकार है। 
11:05 AM, 19-Aug-2020

सुशांत केस की सीबीआई करेगी जांच

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने रिया चक्रवर्ती की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा है कि इस मामले की जांच सीबीआई करेगी। मुंबई पुलिस को तमाम दस्तावेज सीबीआई के हवाले करने के लिए कहा गया है। 
10:51 AM, 19-Aug-2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद आगे का रास्ता तय करेंगे: महाराष्ट्र के गृह मंत्री

महाराष्ट्र के गृह मंत्री अनिल देशमुख ने कहा है कि हम आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद आगे का रास्ता तय करेंगे। 
 
 
10:51 AM, 19-Aug-2020

मुंबई पुलिस मामले को बंद करने की कोशिश कर रही है: मंत्री

बिहार सरकार में मंत्री और जेडीयू नेता संजय झा ने कहा, ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि मुंबई पुलिस मामले को बंद करने की कोशिश कर रही है। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के परिवार द्वारा एफआईआर दर्ज किए जाने के बाद ही गंभीर जांच शुरू हुई है। हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि परिवार को न्याय मिले। 
10:50 AM, 19-Aug-2020

पूरे देश को फैसले का इंतजार: बिहार के डीजीपी

बिहार के डीजीपी ने गुप्तेश्वर पांडे ने कहा, 'पूरा देश आज इस फैसले का इंतजार कर रहा है। देश की सबसे ऊंची अदालत के इस फैसले का इंतजार पूरे देश की 130 करोड़ जनता को है।'
 
10:01 AM, 19-Aug-2020

सुशांत केस Live: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- सीबीआई चाहे तो नया मुकदमा दर्ज कर सकती है

बहन ने कहा, भगवान हमारे साथ
 
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से पहले सुशांत की बहन श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति ने ट्वीट कर भगवान से प्रार्थना की है। श्वेता ने महाभारत की एक तस्वीर पोस्ट कर लिखा है, भगवान हमारे साथ हैं। श्वेता ने महाभारत की जिस तस्वीर को साझा किया है उसमें रथ भगवान श्रीकृष्ण चला रहे हैं और अर्जुन अपने धनुष की कमान संभाले हैं। श्वेता ने इस पोस्ट में लिखा है, 'हमें अंधकार से प्रकाश की ओर ले चलिए! शरणागति।'
sushant singh rajput sushant singh rajput case supreme court
