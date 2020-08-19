Sushant Singh Rajput Case Live Updates: सुशांत केस की सीबीआई करेगी जांच, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- चाहें तो नया मुकदमा दर्ज कर सकते हैं

LiveSushant Singh Rajput Case Live Updates: सुशांत केस की सीबीआई करेगी जांच, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- चाहें तो नया मुकदमा दर्ज कर सकते हैं
We will decide the way forward after the Supreme Court verdict today: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on #SushantSinghRajput death case pic.twitter.com/kSIfMS3Boy— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020
What appears is that the Mumbai Police was trying to close the case. It is only after #SushantSinghRajput's family filed an FIR, a serious probe started. We'll ensure that the family gets justice: Bihar Minister and JDU leader Sanjay Jha on Sushant Singh Rajput death case pic.twitter.com/N2HvS2UZQC
— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020
#WATCH The entire country is awaiting the Supreme Court's verdict today, says Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020
SC will pronounce verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in the #SushantSinghRajput death case from Patna in Bihar to Mumbai pic.twitter.com/0wayM2WRoP
Lead Us from darkness unto LIGHT! Sharnagati 🙏 #GlobalPrayers4SSR #Godiswithus pic.twitter.com/e4FlE89EOP— shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020
19 अगस्त 2020