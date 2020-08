Live : सुशांत मामले में सीबीआई की पूछताछ जारी, डीआरडीओ गेस्ट हाउस पहुंचे सिद्धार्थ पिठानी

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani arrives at DRDO guest house, where CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying pic.twitter.com/AsL7R7J4WF

Mumbai: Neeraj, who was working as a cook at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, arrives at DRDO guest house, where CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying pic.twitter.com/pXylo3SPGj