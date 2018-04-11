शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   suresh prabhu orders probe into indigo passenger offloading after mosquito complaint

इंडिगो मच्छर विवादः डॉक्टर को धक्के मारकर विमान से उतारने के मामले की होगी जांच, प्रभु ने दिए आदेश

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 01:47 AM IST
रेलमंत्री सुरेश प्रभु
रेलमंत्री सुरेश प्रभु
इंडिगो की फ्लाइट में मच्छर काटने की शिकायत पर हार्ट सर्जन डॉ. सौरभ राय को धक्के  मारकर नीचे उतार देने के मामले की नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री सुरेश प्रभु ने जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। मंत्री के निर्देश के बाद जिम्मेदारों पर गाज गिरनी तय मानी जा रही है।
नारायणा मल्टी स्पेशियलिएटी हॉस्पिटल बंगलूरू में कार्यरत डॉ. सौरभ राय सोमवार सुबह अमौसी एयरपोर्ट से बंगलूरू जाने के लिए इंडिगो की फ्लाइट संख्या 6ई-541 में सवार हुए थे। विमान की रवानगी के दौरान डॉ. सुभाष राय ने केबिन क्रू सदस्यों से मच्छरों के काटने की शिकायत की थी। इस बात पर कहासुनी शुरू हो गई और उन्हें फ्लाइट से धक्का देकर जबरन उतार दिया गया था। इसके बाद डॉ. राय दूसरे विमान से टिकट करवाकर बंगलूरू गए।





सौरभ राय ने शिकायत का वीडियो बनाया, जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया।  वहीं 24 घंटे बाद नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय ने जब मामले में सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए। नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री सुरेश प्रभु ने ट्विटर पर कहा, ‘मामला गंभीर है और यात्रियों से बदसलूकी ठीक नहीं। वीडियो व मामले की सत्यता की पड़ताल की जाएगी।

RELATED

suresh prabhu indigo lucknow airport

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

richa chaddha
Bollywood

उन्नाव रेप केस पर बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस का सरकार पर तंज, 'बेटी बचाओ' या 'बेटी हमसे बचाओ'

10 अप्रैल 2018

Preetika Rao
Television

अफ्रीकी देश तंजानिया में इतना पॉपुलर है यह टीवी सीरियल, किरदार के नाम पर रखे जाते हैं बच्चों के नाम

10 अप्रैल 2018

   सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर को नहीं मिली मनचाहे रिजॉर्ट में बुकिंग, अब यहां होगी शादी

10 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

जेल से आते ही इन 2 दिन में सलमान अब तक कर चुके हैं ये 5 काम, आपको मालूम है क्या?

10 अप्रैल 2018

most expensice car number plate
World of Wonders

132 करोड़ में बिक रही ये नंबर प्लेट, न सोना न डायमंड ये है असली वजह, जान कर उड़ जाएंगे होश

10 अप्रैल 2018

The graves
Supernatural Stories

बेहद भयानक है इस पेड़ की कहानी, दफ्न है एक ऐसा राज, जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

10 अप्रैल 2018

twinkle khanna
Bollywood

ट्रोलर्स की कॉकरोच से तुलना करते हुए ट्विंकल खन्ना बोलीं-जो इन्हें गंभीरता से लेते हैं वे मूर्ख हैं

10 अप्रैल 2018

Kumkum Bhagya
Bollywood

'कुमकुम भाग्य' की कहानी में आएगा बड़ा TWIST, सीरियल में होगी इस मशहूर एक्टर की एंट्री

10 अप्रैल 2018

sri reddy
Television

बीच सड़क टॉपलेस हुई एक्ट्रेस का नया खुलासा, 'डायरेक्टर्स की करतूतों के सबूत हैं मेरे पास'

10 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान का साथ देने पर उनकी को-एक्ट्रेस को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, केस दर्ज

10 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

बीजेपी लंदन में भी मनाएगी आंबेडकर जयंती, पीएम मोदी होंगे समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि

दो अप्रैल को भारत बंद के बाद बदली राजनीतिक परिस्थिति में दलितों में भरोसा कायम रखने के लिए राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ और भाजपा ने डैमेज कंट्रोल की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।

11 अप्रैल 2018

रामदास कदम
India News

अहमदनगर हत्याकांड मामला: शिवसेना का आरोप- हमें खत्म करना चाहती है भाजपा

11 अप्रैल 2018

अमित शाह, उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

भाजपा को झटका, शिवसेना ने राज्यसभा उपसभापति पद की पेशकश ठुकराई

10 अप्रैल 2018

Live: Bharat Bandh On April 10, Ministry Of Home Affairs Issued Advisory
India News

भारत बंद : बिहार में पत्थरबाजी और फायरिंग के बाद धारा-144 लागू, पंजाब में भिड़े दो गुट

10 अप्रैल 2018

आधार कार्ड
India News

आधार : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने निजता उल्लंघन पर सरकार की दलीलों को गलत ठहराया

11 अप्रैल 2018

अमित शाह
India News

कर्नाटक में लिंगायत को अलग धर्म का दर्जा देने की मांग पर नहीं झुकेगी भाजपा

10 अप्रैल 2018

Bharat Band ineffective against reservation, mixed effect in Country
India News

बेअसर रहा आरक्षण के खिलाफ भारत बंद, कई राज्यों में दिखा मिलाजुला असर

10 अप्रैल 2018

बनवारी लाल सिंघल
India News

भाजपा विधायक का विवादित बयान- मुस्लिमों से नहीं मांगेंगे वोट, घर में भी नहीं होगी एंट्री

10 अप्रैल 2018

tina dabi
India News

नफरत के इस माहौल में टीना और अतहर की शादी बनी मिसाल : राहुल गांधी

10 अप्रैल 2018

baba saheb
India News

यूपी: बाबा साहब की मूर्ति पर पहले चढ़ाया भगवा रंग, हंगामे के बाद फिर किया गया नीला

10 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

कार्ड स्वाइप कराने से पहले ये जरूर चेक कर लें, वर्ना गवां सकते हैं मेहनत की कमाई

डिजिटल होते भारत में लोग अब ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग खूब कर रहे हैं।

10 अप्रैल 2018

मोदी 0:50

राहुल गांधी के बाद अब पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह भी रखेंगे उपवास, ये है वजह

10 अप्रैल 2018

train refund 0:52

इन स्थितियों में रेलवे से मिलेगा आपको पूरा रिफंड

10 अप्रैल 2018

आईएएस 3:04

जानिए इस शख्स के बारे में जिनको पीएम मोदी ने कहा स्वच्छता अभियान का ‘हीरो’

10 अप्रैल 2018

chole bhatoore 3:01

पुरानी दिल्ली की इस दुकान पर खाए थे कांग्रेसियों ने छोले-भटूरे, ये है यहां की खासियत

10 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

जेट एयरवेज, इनसेट में मच्छर भगाते यात्री
Lucknow

इंडिगो के बाद जेट एयरवेज में मच्छरों का आतंक, मच्छर मारते यात्रियों का वीडियो वायरल

11 अप्रैल 2018

सुरेश प्रभु
India News

अगले कुछ सालों में 56 नए हवाईअड्डे होंगे चालू: सुरेश प्रभु

6 अप्रैल 2018

China and india discuss ways to boost trade says Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu 
India News

भारत और चीन के बीच बढ़ेगा व्यापार, कम होगी आयात-निर्यात की बढ़ती खाई

26 मार्च 2018

Suresh Prabhu got additional charge of Ministry of Civil Aviation, after TDP minister`s resignation
India News

गजपति के इस्तीफे के बाद बढ़ा सुरेश प्रभु का काम, मिला नगर विमानन मंत्रालय का अतिरिक्त प्रभार

10 मार्च 2018

ई-कॉन्क्लेव
Education

जीएलए यूनिवर्सिटी में ई-कॉन्क्लेव 16 फरवरी से, छात्रों में उद्यमिता जगाने का अनूठा प्रयास

14 फरवरी 2018

मुंबई एलफिंस्टन रेलवे स्टेशन
India News

मुंबई हादसा: रेलवे की लापरवाही, डेढ़ साल पहले मिल गई थी पुल चौड़ा करने की मंजूरी

1 अक्टूबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.