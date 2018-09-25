शहर चुनें

उच्चतम न्यायालय का फैसला- जनप्रतिनिधि चुने जाने वाले वकील अदालतों में कर सकते हैं प्रैक्टिस

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 25 Sep 2018 12:04 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने मंगलवार को उस याचिका को खारिज कर दिया जिसमें मांग की गई थी कि पेशे से वकील जनप्रतिनिधियों के देशभर की अदालतों में प्रैक्टिस करने पर रोक लगाई जाए।
प्रधान न्यायाधीश दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने कहा कि बार काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया के नियम जनप्रतिनिधियों के वकीलों के तौर पर प्रैक्टिस करने पर रोक नहीं लगाते हैं।

शीर्ष अदालत भाजपा नेता एवं वकील अश्वनी उपाध्याय की जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई कर रही थी। इसमें पेशे से वकील जनप्रतिनिधियों (सांसद, विधायकों और पार्षदों) के कार्यकाल के दौरान अदालत में प्रैक्टिस करने पर रोक लगाने की मांग की गई थी।

supreme court sc verdict public representative legal practices sc allows सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

