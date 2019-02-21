Advocate Prashant Bhushan today asked Supreme Court to hear petition seeking review of its judgement on #RafaleDeal. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said "Will do something for the listing of the case as a bench is to be constituted for it."— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अब राफेल का निर्माण दसॉल्ट के साथ मिलकर अनिल अंबानी की कंपनी रिलायंस डिफेंस कर रही है। इसी को लेकर एचएएल का बयान आया है।
21 फरवरी 2019