Supreme Court to hear petition seeking review of its judgement on Rafale Deal

राफेल पर दिए अपने फैसले की समीक्षा करने को तैयार हुआ सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 11:26 AM IST
राफेल विमान
राफेल विमान
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने राफेल मामले में अपने फैसले की समीक्षा की मांग संबंधी याचिका पर सुनवाई करने के लिए सहमति जताई। अदालत में यह याचिका वकील प्रशांत भूषण ने दायर की है। प्रधान न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई ने कहा, 'हम मामले की लिस्टिंग के लिए कुछ करेंगे क्योंकि इसके लिए एक बेंच का गठन किया जाना है।'
भूषण ने राफेल मामले में कुछ अधिकारियों के खिलाफ न्यायालय को गुमराह करने के लिए झूठी गवाही देने संबंधी अभियोग की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई का भी अनुरोध किया है।
 













