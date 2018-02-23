शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   supreme court says marks of candidates in Civil service can not disclosed under RTI

दिल्ली HC के फैसले को SC ने पलटा, कहा-  सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के अंकों का विवरण नहीं दिया जा सकता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 10:49 AM IST
supreme court says marks of candidates in Civil service can not disclosed under RTI
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा है कि सूचना के अधिकार के तहत सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के अंकों का विवरण नहीं दिया जा सकता। इसके साथ ही शीर्ष अदालत ने पांच वर्ष पूर्व दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट द्वारा दिए उस फैसले को पलट दिया है जिसमें कहा गया था कि आरटीआई के तहत संघ लोक सेवा आयोग को सिविल सेवा परीक्षा(प्रारंभिक) के अंकों का विवरण सार्वजनिक किया जा सकता है। 
न्यायमूर्ति आदर्श कुमार गोयल और न्यायमूर्ति यूयू ललित की पीठ ने कहा कि अंकों के खुलासे से आकलन प्रक्रिया पर नकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ सकता है। साथ ही ऐसा करने से सिस्टम की प्रतिष्ठता के साथ समझौता करना पड़ सकता है। पीठ ने कहा कि जहां एक तरह पारदर्शिता है तो वहीं दूसरी ओर गंभीर जानकारियों को गुप्त रखना है। 

राजीव सिन्हा ने कहा, 'ऐसें में हमारा मानना है सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के अंकों का विवरण सार्वजनिक करना जरूरी नहीं है।' पीठ ने यूपीएससी की इस दलील को स्वीकार किया कि अंकों का विवरण देने से बेवजह असंतोष होगा, मुकदमे दायर होंगे, मूल्यांकनकर्ता की पहचान बतानी होगी जिससे सिस्टम की प्रतिष्ठा प्रभावित होगी। 

RELATED

supreme court civil services exam

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

rajinikanth and akshay kumar 2.0 makers want a diwali release
Bollywood

450 करोड़ में बनी यह फिल्म दीवाली पर होगी रिलीज, आमिर भी पीछे हटने के मूड में नहीं

23 फरवरी 2018

anushka sharma fim pari 5th promo released
Bollywood

जरा संभल के, अनुष्का शर्मा का यह VIDEO देख आपका दिल दहल जाएगा

23 फरवरी 2018

Kangana Ranaut new look from the sets of Manikarnika is out
Bollywood

'मणिकर्णिका' के सेट से कंगना रानोत का नया लुक आउट, देखकर कहेंगे 'वाह क्या बात है'

23 फरवरी 2018

jaya bachchan dance video viral from mohit marwah marriage
Bollywood

VIDEO: गोविंदा के गाने पर जमकर नाचीं जया बच्चन, बिग बी भी देखकर होंगे हैरान

23 फरवरी 2018

Such dangerous magic you never seen that before
Weird Stories

ऐसा खतरनाक टैलेंट आज तक नहीं देखा होगा, आंखें भी चौंधिया जाएंगी

23 फरवरी 2018

Sonam Kapoor reveals her scenes were removed to make film shorter from Akshay Kumar starrer Padman
Bollywood

PADMAN के हिट होते ही सामने आया सोनम का दर्द, कैमरे के सामने बड़ा खुलासा

23 फरवरी 2018

birthday special bhagyashree life story
Bollywood

B'day Spl: एक सुपरहिट फिल्म के बाद गायब हो गईं सलमान की ये हीरोइन, सालों बाद दिखने लगीं ऐसी

23 फरवरी 2018

Tiger Shroff and disha patani starrer Baaghi 2 trailer gets over 60 million views in just 24 hours
Bollywood

टाइगर की दहाड़ से अक्षय कुमार-सुनील शेट्टी जैसे बड़े सितारे चित, 24 घंटे में किया ये कारनामा

23 फरवरी 2018

vacancy in Bihar Police for post of Driver Constable and other
Government Jobs

12वीं पास युवाओं के लिए बंपर नौकरी, बिहार पुलिस में भर्ती होने का सुनहरा अवसर

23 फरवरी 2018

Air India Recruitment 2018 Apply Online for the post of Cabin Crew
Government Jobs

एअर इंडिया में निकली बंपर नौकरियां, 12वीं पास के लिए केबिन क्रू बनने का मौका

23 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

More then 60 students caught red handed in bjp leader house with exam answers sheets in UP
India News

भाजपा नेता के घर में UP बोर्ड परीक्षा की कॉपी लिखते 62 पकड़े गए

भाजपा नेता व स्कूल प्रबंधक के घर में प्रशासन की टीम ने एसडीएम और सीओ के नेतृत्व में छापा मारकर 62 लोगों को इंटरमीडिएट यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा की कॉपी लिखते हुए रंगे हाथों पकड़ लिया।

23 फरवरी 2018

Government will scrap the single engine fighter plan and asks new plan from Indian Air Force
India News

मेक इन इंडिया के तहत नए फाइटर प्लेन बनाएगी सरकार, वायुसेना से मांगा प्लान

23 फरवरी 2018

IPS officer suspended in Assam because his work in not satisfied
India News

IPS अधिकारी का काम संतोषजनक नहीं, नौकरी से निकाला

23 फरवरी 2018

Mamta government will shut down 125 schools of RSS, BJP Protest
India News

संघ के 125 स्कूलों को बंद करेगी ममता सरकार, भाजपा ने दिखाए कड़े तेवर

23 फरवरी 2018

Akhilesh Yadav is obstacle for Shivpal's entry in Congress
India News

कांग्रेस में चाचा की एंट्री पर भतीजा ही बना रोड़ा, राहुल को अभी भी साथ पसंद है

23 फरवरी 2018

No States will get transfer of cash instead of ration
India News

राज्यों को निर्देश, राशन के बदले अब नहीं होगा नकद हस्तांतरण

23 फरवरी 2018

After joining Congress by Naseemuddin, speculation been also on shivpal
India News

नसीमुद्दीन के पंजाधारी होने के बाद शिवपाल पर भी लग रही हैं अटकलें

23 फरवरी 2018

PNB scam from collusion of bank and auditor, RBI formed committee
India News

बैंक और ऑडिटर की मिलीभगत से हुआ PNB Scam! RBI ने बनाई समिति

23 फरवरी 2018

Bhutan stands firmly with India on the Doklam issue
India News

दोकलम मुद्दे पर पूरी दृढ़ता से भारत के साथ खड़ा है भूटान

23 फरवरी 2018

Indian army clearification on Bipin Rawat statement regarding AIUDF party in assam
India News

आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत के बयान पर सियासी घमासान तेज, सेना ने दी सफाई

22 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

पांच दिन बाद किया पीएम मोदी ने ट्रूडो के लिए ट्वीट, देखिए क्या लिखा

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो के भारत दौरे के पांच दिन बाद ट्वीट किया कि उन्हें उम्मीद है ट्रूडो और उनके परिवार का भारत दौरा सुखद रहा होगा। इसके अवाला पीएम मोदी ने दो साल पुरानी एक तस्वीर भी सांझा की है।

23 फरवरी 2018

Kothari father-son arrested in rotormac bank fraud case 1:09

रोटोमैक फ्रॉड मामला में विक्रम कोठारी और राहुल कोठारी गिरफ्तार

23 फरवरी 2018

PM NARENDRA MODI ADDRESSED ELECTION RALLY IN MEGHALAYA, TARGETS CONGRESS 3:14

मेघालय में गरजे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, सुनिए कांग्रेस पर कैसे साधा निशाना

22 फरवरी 2018

KNOW HOW U CAN CONTINUE USING E WALLET AFTER 28 FEB 2018 3:19

28 फरवरी के बाद बंद हो सकता है आपका मोबाइल वॉलेट, ऐसे रखें जारी

22 फरवरी 2018

CANADA PM Trudeau INVITED Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal 3:33

भारत में खालिस्तान के इस खूंखार आतंकी को न्योता भेजा कनाडाई पीएम ने

22 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Supreme Court sent land acquisition case to Chief Justice of India
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भूमि अधिग्रहण मामले को चीफ जस्टिस के पास भेजा

23 फरवरी 2018

Supreme court statement over kerala love jihad case
India News

लव जिहाद: किसी ने सही व्यक्ति से निकाह किया है या नहीं? ये बताना अदालत का काम नहीं- SC

22 फरवरी 2018

Supreme Court has stopped all the high courts from the final decision on land acquisition
India News

'सुप्रीम कोर्ट को एक होकर काम करना चाहिए और यही न्यायिक अनुशासन है'

22 फरवरी 2018

Priya Prakash Warrier reaction on supreme court order on Oru Adaar Love song
Bollywood

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर प्रिया प्रकाश ने दिया ऐसा बयान, फिर से हो जाएंगे दीवाने

21 फरवरी 2018

PNBScam case : Centre opposed PIL seeking independent investigation against Nirav Modi
India News

PNB स्कैम की स्वतंत्र जांच के विरोध में केंद्र सरकार, 16 मार्च को SC में होगी सुनवाई

21 फरवरी 2018

Supreme Court stayed all the cases pending against Priya Prakash
India News

प्रिया वारियर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से बड़ी राहत, FIR पर लगाई रोक

21 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.