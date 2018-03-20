While hearing a case on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, SC held that there is no absolute bar for granting anticipatory bail in a matter related to atrocities on SCs/STs, also added that a public servant can be arrested after grant of approval by the superior officer.— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्रसिद्ध समाजसेवी अन्ना हजारे एक बार फिर से सरकार के खिलाफ बिगुल फूंकने का मन बना चुके हैं।
20 मार्च 2018