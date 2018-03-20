शहर चुनें

Supreme court Said on SC-ST Act, DSP will do investigation

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया SC-ST एक्ट पर अहम फैसला, गिरफ्तारी से पहले DSP करेंगे जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 12:08 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
SC- ST एक्ट 1989 के तहत हुए अपराध में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिशा निर्देश दिये हैं। SC ने कहा कि अब इस तरह के मामलों में गिरफ्तारी से पहले जांच जरूरी होगी और गिरफ्तारी से पहले जमानत दी जा सकती है। 
इस मामले से जुड़े केस को दर्ज करने से पहले DSP स्तर का पुलिस अधिकारी प्रारंभिक जांच करेगा। इसलिए किसी सरकारी अधिकारी की गिरफ्तारी से पहले उसके सीनियर से अनुमति जरूरी होगी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी इस बात को माना कि एक्ट के दुरुपयोग की शिकायतें सामने आ रही थीं।

मामले में अग्रिम जमानत पर भी संपूर्ण रोक नहीं है। आपको बता दें कि महाराष्ट्र की तरफ से दायर हुई याचिका पर ये अहम फैसला आया है।
 

 


