Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court reserves order on Devendra Fadnavis plea seeking modification of court earlier order

देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पुनर्विचार याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला रखा सुरक्षित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 18 Feb 2020 12:27 PM IST
देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने मंगलवार को महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और भाजपा नेता देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पुनर्विचार याचिका पर फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया। याचिका में फडणवीस ने अदालत से उसके पूर्व में दिए फैसले में संशोधन की मांग की है। दरअसल, अदालत ने 2014 के चुनावी हलफनामे में कथित तौर पर दो लंबित आपराधिक मामलों का खुलासा न करने के मामले में उन्हें ट्रायल का सामना करने का निर्देश दिया था।
devendra fadnavis supreme court sc order poll affidavit
