देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पुनर्विचार याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला रखा सुरक्षित

Supreme Court today reserved its order on review petition filed by former Maharashtra CM&BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis, seeking modification of SC's earlier order directing him to face trial for allegedly not disclosing 2 pending criminal cases against him in 2014 poll affidavit. pic.twitter.com/krb7iwoDLD— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री ठाकरे ने मंगलवार को कहा कि सीएए के लागू होने से किसी को परेशान होने की जरुरत नहीं है।
18 फरवरी 2020