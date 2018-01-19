The three-judge bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra said 'the Court has to function as a constitutional court and it has already yesterday in its interim order said that states can't block a movie from screening' #Padmaavat— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018
I have asked our Advocate General to study the order, I have not seen it yet. We will keep our concerns, if any, in the Supreme Court after study of the decision: #MadhyaPradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on SC's order #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/4hCQXVWvcG— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018
Prasoon Joshi(CBFC chief) will not be allowed to enter Rajasthan: Sukhdev Singh,Rajput Karni Sena #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/VsJVWyupYB— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018
19 जनवरी 2018
