Supreme court rejected the plea of banning Padmaavat but Karni Sena said their protest is on

पद्मावत पर रोक वाली याचिका SC में खारिज, शिवराज बोले- ढूंढ रहे हैं कानूनी विकल्प

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 12:23 PM IST
Supreme court rejected the plea of banning Padmaavat but Karni Sena said their protest is on
पद्मावत फिल्म
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म पद्मावत का देशभर में विरोध जारी है। बहुत से संगठन फिल्म की रिलीज पर रोक लगाने की मांग एक बार फिर से कर रहे हैं। फिल्म पर बैन लगाने की ऐसी ही एक याचिका वकील मनोहर लाल शर्मा ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर की थी। जिसे की शीर्ष अदालत ने खारिज कर दिया है। कोर्ट का कहना है कि लोगों की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी राज्य की है ना कि हमारी। वकील का दावा था कि सीबीएफसी द्वारा फिल्म को दिया गया सर्टिफिकेट गैरकानूनी है।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के तीन जजों की बेंच, जिसकी अध्यक्षता चीफ जस्टिस ऑफ इंडिया (सीजेआई) दीपक मिश्रा कर रहे थे उन्होंने कहा कि कोर्ट का काम सविंधान के अंतर्गत काम करना है और उन्होंने कल ही अपने अंतरिम आदेश में कहा था कि राज्य किसी फिल्म की स्क्रिनिंग को रोक नहीं सकते हैं। वहीं सीबीएफसी अध्यक्ष के राजस्थान में एंट्री पर करणी सेना ने रोक लगाने की धमकी दी है। राजपूत करणी सेना के सुखदेव सिंह का कहना है कि वो केंद्रीय फिल्म प्रमाणन बोर्ड (सीबीएफसी) अध्यक्ष प्रसून जोशी को राजस्थान में घुसने नहीं देंगे।

मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने पद्मावत मामले पर कहा है कि वो कानूनी सलाह ले रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा- मैंने अपने महाधिवक्ता (एडवोकेट जनरल) को आदेश पढ़ने के लिए कहा है, मैंने अभी तक उसे देखा नहीं है। यदि होगा तो हम फैसले को पढ़ने के बाद अपनी चिंताएं सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सामने रखेंगे। 

कल सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने चार राज्यों मे फिल्म पर लगे बैन को हटा दिया था। इन राज्यों में हरियाणा, गुजरात, मध्य प्रदेश और राजस्थान शामिल थे। जिन्होंने अपने राज्य में फिल्म की रिलीज पर रोक लगा दी थी। इस संबंध में राजस्थान और गुजरात सरकारों की ओर से जारी आदेश और अधिसूचना पर भी रोक लगा दी थी। चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय पीठ ने कहा था कि जब बैंडिट क्वीन रिलीज हो सकती है तो पद्मावत क्यों नहीं।





padmavat supreme court padmaavat ban

