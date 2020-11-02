राहुल गांधी के वायनाड क्षेत्र से चुनाव को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका सुप्रीम कोर्ट में खारिज

Supreme Court today rejected a petition filed by Saritha Nair, one of the accused in Kerala solar scam, challenging the election of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency in Kerala.— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020
