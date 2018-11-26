शहर चुनें

चुनाव लड़ने के लिए उम्मीदवारों की उम्र घटाने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इंकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 26 Nov 2018 11:48 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सोमवार को एक जनहित याचिका खारिज कर दी है। यह याचिका लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने के लिए उम्मीदवारों की उम्र को 25 से घटाकर 18 करने को लेकर था। जिसपर सुनवाई करने से कोर्ट ने मना कर दिया।
supreme court pil loksabha election vidhan sabha election सुप्रीम कोर्ट
