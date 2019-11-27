शहर चुनें

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का शिवसेना-एनसीपी-कांग्रेस गठबंधन के खिलाफ याचिका पर तत्काल सुनवाई से इन्कार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 11:35 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शिवसेना-एनसीपी-कांग्रेस गठबंधन को बड़ी राहत दी है। कोर्ट ने शिवसेना-एनसीपी-कांग्रेस गठबंधन के खिलाफ दायर एक याचिका की तत्काल सुनवाई करने से इनकार कर दिया। इस याचिका में कहा गया था कि इस गठबंधन ने महाराष्ट्र में मिले जनादेश के खिलाफ मतदाताओं के विश्वास के उल्लंघन किया है। 
शरद पवार-अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र Live: विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र जारी, एनसीपी कोटे से अजित पवार ही बनेंगे डिप्टी सीएम

27 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत
India News

शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत का बयान, हमारा सूर्ययान मंत्रालय की छठी मंजिल पर सुरक्षित उतरा

27 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत
India News

अजित पवार को ठीक स्थान मिलेगा, वो बहुत बड़ा काम करके आए हैं: संजय राउत

27 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Himachal Pradesh

मेरी बात मानी होती तो आज मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा सरकार होती: शांता

27 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र की दलीय स्थित
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनावी चंदे के लिए अहम, एनडीए के लिए यहां सत्ता गंवाने के यह हैं मायने

27 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र, विधायकों ने ली पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ

27 नवंबर 2019

shiv sena sharad pawar सुप्रीम कोर्ट
शरद पवार-अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र Live: विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र जारी, एनसीपी कोटे से अजित पवार ही बनेंगे डिप्टी सीएम

27 नवंबर 2019

संजू सैमसन
Cricket News

संजू सैमसन के लिए खुशखबरी, पहले किए गए थे टीम से बाहर, अब धवन की चोट ने बदली किस्मत

27 नवंबर 2019

अजित पवार के गले मिलतीं सुप्रिया सुले
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा सत्र: अजित पवार से गले मिलीं सुप्रिया सुले, कहा- दादा बधाई

27 नवंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी-प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पी. चिदंबरम से मिलने तिहाड़ जेल पहुंचे राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी

27 नवंबर 2019

NDA
India News

एनडीए ने 11 महीनों में चार बड़े राज्यों में गंवाई सत्ता, दो छोटे राज्यों में बनाई सरकार

27 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कार में 600, बाइक में 240 रुपये में लगेगी हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट, इन वाहनों पर लागू होगा यह नियम

27 नवंबर 2019

station
Meerut

मुजफ्फरनगर थर्ड क्वालिटी का शहर है... मैं यहां नहीं रह सकती

27 नवंबर 2019

भगत सिंह कोश्यारी
India News

कोश्यारी के तबादले की तैयारी, कलराज बन सकते हैं महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल

27 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार और अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र : अजित पवार की घर वापसी तो हुई लेकिन पार्टी से दूरियां बढ़ीं

27 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस और अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देश और तकनीकी चूक ने भी लिखी फडणवीस सरकार की विदाई की पटकथा

27 नवंबर 2019

पूर्व एडमिरल सुशील कुमार
India News

पूर्व नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल सुशील कुमार का निधन, लंबे समय से थे बीमार

पूर्व नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल सुशील कुमार का लंबी बीमारी के बाद आज दिल्ली में निधन हो गया। वह 1998 से 2000 के बीच भारतीय नौसेना के प्रमुख रहे थे। 

27 नवंबर 2019

कार्टोसेट 3
India News

श्रीहरिकोटा से सफलतापूर्वक लॉन्च हुआ कार्टोसेट-3, दुश्मन पर रखेगा पैनी नजर

27 नवंबर 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Live: संसद में आज गूंजेगा कश्मीर मुद्दा, कांग्रेस और टीएमसी ने दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव

27 नवंबर 2019

कार्टोसेट-3 लॉन्च
India News

कार्टोसैट-3: अंतरिक्ष में भारत की 'आंख' लॉन्च, दुश्मन की हर गतिविधि पर रखेगा नजर

27 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मुंबई: आय से अधिक संपत्ति के आरोप में सहायक आयुक्त निलंबित

27 नवंबर 2019

अजित पवार के गले मिलतीं सुप्रिया सुले
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा सत्र: अजित पवार से गले मिलीं सुप्रिया सुले, कहा- दादा बधाई

27 नवंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी-प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पी. चिदंबरम से मिलने तिहाड़ जेल पहुंचे राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी

27 नवंबर 2019

NDA
India News

एनडीए ने 11 महीनों में चार बड़े राज्यों में गंवाई सत्ता, दो छोटे राज्यों में बनाई सरकार

27 नवंबर 2019

amar ujala logo
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

27 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

जीएसटी में 140 करोड़ रुपये की धोखाधड़ी से जुड़े रैकेट का खुलासा, एक गिरफ्तार

27 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत का बयान, हमारा सूर्ययान मंत्रालय की छठी मंजिल पर सुरक्षित उतरा

महाराष्ट्र की सियासत पर संजय राउत ने एक बार फिर बयान दिया है। संजय राउत ने कहा कि हमारा सूर्ययान मंत्रालय की छठी मंजिल पर सुरक्षित उतरा गया है।

27 नवंबर 2019

कार्टोसेट 3 2:10

श्रीहरिकोटा से सफलतापूर्वक लॉन्च हुआ कार्टोसेट-3, दुश्मन पर रखेगा पैनी नजर

27 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 1:20

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र, विधायकों ने ली पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ

27 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:07

फिल्म 'पति पत्नी और वो' के प्रमोशन में जुटी फिल्म की पूरी स्टारकास्ट

26 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे 1:39

महाराष्ट्र में अब चलेगा उद्धव ठाकरे का राज, 28 नवंबर को CM पद की लेंगे शपथ

26 नवंबर 2019

Thackeray Government to be formed in Maharashtra, Dream of Bala Saheb Thackeray
India News

पहली बार सरकार में किसी पद पर बैठेगा ठाकरे परिवार का सदस्य, पूरा होगा बाला साहेब का सपना

27 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार और उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

महाराष्ट्र : सुप्रीम फैसले ने बदली सियासी तस्वीर, उद्धव कल लेंगे मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ

27 नवंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी
India News

संविधान दिवस’ पर राज्यपाल धनखड़ और ममता में संविधान को लेकर रार

27 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra live updates congress, shiv sena, ncp want floor test, fadnavis ajit try to save govt
India News

महाराष्ट्र : उद्धव होंगे सीएम, कल लेंगे शपथ, सुप्रीम फैसले के बाद अजित, फडणवीस ने छोड़ा मैदान

27 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रशासन ने घाटी में इंटरनेट पर पाबंदी को सही ठहराया

27 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार और अजित पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कुरुक्षेत्रः राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में दमदार भूमिका निभाएंगे शरद पवार

27 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
