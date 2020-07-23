शहर चुनें
Supreme Court refuses to give direction AYUSH Ministry to develop a standard Yoga protocol for covid-19 resistance

आयुष मंत्रालय को योग प्रोटोकॉल बनाने का आदेश देने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार, खारिज हुई याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 23 Jul 2020 01:15 PM IST
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लोगों के बीच कोविड-19 प्रतिरोध क्षमता को बढ़ाने के लिए एक मानक योग प्रोटोकॉल विकसित करने के लिए आयुष मंत्रालय को निर्देश देने की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर विचार करने से इनकार कर दिया।
supreme court ayush ministry

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

