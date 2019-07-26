शहर चुनें

Supreme Court refuses to entertain PILs relating to treatment of children suffering from AES

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एईएस से पीड़ित बच्चों के इलाज से संबंधित याचिका पर सुनवाई से किया मना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 11:24 AM IST
एक्यूट इंसेफेलाइटिस सिंड्रोम बिहार में बच्चों पर कहर बनकर टूटा
एक्यूट इंसेफेलाइटिस सिंड्रोम बिहार में बच्चों पर कहर बनकर टूटा - फोटो : PTI
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को को बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर जिले में एक्यूट इंसेफेलाइटिस सिंड्रोम (एईएस) से पीड़ित बच्चों के इलाज से संबंधित जनहित याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई करने से मना कर दिया। अदालत ने याचिकाकर्ताओं से कहा कि वे पटना उच्च न्यायालय का दरवाजा खटखटाएं।
सुनवाई के दौरान शीर्ष अदालत ने कहा, 'आप क्या चाहते हैं? क्या हम यहां पर डॉक्टरों की पोस्ट भरना शुरू करें? हम न्यायाधीशों के पदों को भरने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं और आप देख सकते हैं कि हमें क्या मिला है। डॉक्टरों की कमी है, जजों, सांसदों, पानी, धूप की कमी है। हम क्या-क्या देखें?'


supreme court acute encephalitis syndrome treatment public interest litigation patna high court
