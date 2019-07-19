शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking strict action against political parties spokespersons

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का राजनीतिक प्रवक्ताओं को मीडिया में बयान देने से रोकने वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई से मना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 01:10 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को उस जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई करने से इनकार कर दिया जिसमें उन राजनीतिक दलों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए थे जिनके  प्रवक्ता और प्रतिनिधि मीडिया में धर्म और जाति के आधार पर भाषण देते हैं या   टिप्पणी करते हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय को लेकर दायर याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मांगी अटॉर्नी जनरल की मदद

19 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

नीट की परीक्षा पास कर चुके पंजाब के छात्रों से हो रहा धोखा, मां-बाप बोले- सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक जाएंगे

19 जुलाई 2019

शिया सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष वसीम रिजवी
India News

चांद-सितारे वाले हरे झंडे को बैन करने की याचिका पर SC ने केंद्र से मांगा जवाब

19 जुलाई 2019

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी-मुरली मनोहर जोशी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बाबरी विध्वंस: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- नौ महीने के अंदर आडवाणी-जोशी सहित भाजपा नेताओं पर दें फैसला

19 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

जिम की तस्वीर शेयर कर ट्रोल हुईं भूमि पेडनेकर, यूजर ने कहा- 'सबको अटेंशन चाहिए'

18 जुलाई 2019

bhumi pednekar
भूमि पेडनेकर
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar
Bollywood

जिम की तस्वीर शेयर कर ट्रोल हुईं भूमि पेडनेकर, यूजर ने कहा- 'सबको अटेंशन चाहिए'

18 जुलाई 2019

आधी रात का वक्त था। तेज बारिश हो रही थी।
Relationship

किराए के कमरे और मैंः आधी रात को तेज बारिश में मैं सड़क पर थी और रोए जा रही थी

18 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसे भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रूपये में
Astrology

समस्या कैसे भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रूपये में
विज्ञापन
supreme court political parties public interest litigation spokesperson representatives सुप्रीम कोर्ट राजनीतिक पार्टी
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Delhi High Court
India News

उच्च न्यायालय ने केंद्र से पूछा- क्या शादीशुदा लोगों में कम बुद्धि होती है? ये है पूरा मामला

19 जुलाई 2019

IIT students develop device to feed people without arms
India News

आईआईटी के छात्रों का कमाल, बगैर हाथ वालों को खाना खिलाएगा ‘फूड बडी’

19 जुलाई 2019

Haryana-Maharashtra assembly elections to be held in November
India News

हरियाणा-महाराष्ट्र के विधानसभा चुनाव नवंबर में कराने की तैयारी

19 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जिन कुत्तों ने ओसामा को खोजने में की मदद, अब उसके जिम्मे होगी दिल्ली मेट्रो की सुरक्षा

19 जुलाई 2019

world bank
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार को झटका, विश्व बैंक ने खारिज की चंद्रबाबू नायडू की अमरावती परियोजना

19 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
kulbhushan jadhav
Education

क्या है वियना संधि, जिसके आधार पर ICJ ने कुलभूषण मामले में सुनाया फैसला

18 जुलाई 2019

Officers of Indian Navy
India News

नौसेना की ताकत बढ़ाएगी ये मिसाइल, भारत और इजरायल के बीच 345 करोड़ रुपये का रक्षा सौदा

18 जुलाई 2019

केंद्रीय कैबिनेट (File Photo)
India News

दिवाला कानून में सात सुधारों को मंजूरी, 150 किमी रेल लाइन निर्माण की स्वीकृति

18 जुलाई 2019

NGT
Delhi NCR

लैंडफिल साइटों से कूड़ा हटाने को दिल्ली सरकार 250 करोड़ रुपये जमा करें: एनजीटी

18 जुलाई 2019

राजेश खन्ना के दस दमदार किरदार
Bollywood

ये हैं राजेश खन्ना की अदाकारी के 10 मील के पत्थर, लगातार 15 हिट फिल्मों ने बनाया था सुपर डुपर स्टार

18 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मंसूर खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हलाला बैंक शुरू करने वाले मंसूर खान गिरफ्तार, ईडी ने दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से पकड़ा

इससे पहले मंसूर खान ने 15 जुलाई को एक वीडियो जारी करते हुए कहा था कि मैं अगले 24 घंटों में भारत लौटूंगा, मुझे भारतीय न्यायपालिका पर पूरा भरोसा है।

19 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
NRC
India News

केंद्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा : भारत दुनिया की शरणार्थी राजधानी नहीं बन सकता

19 जुलाई 2019

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणव मुखर्जी
India News

पिछली सरकारों के कारण भारत बनेगा पांच हजार अरब डॉलर की अर्थव्यवस्था: प्रणब मुखर्जी

19 जुलाई 2019

नील आर्मस्ट्रॉन्ग
India News

अंतरिक्ष के पहले मानव मिशन को पूरे हुए 50 साल, करोड़ों लोग बने थे गवाह

19 जुलाई 2019

इनकाउंटर स्पेशलिस्ट प्रदीप शर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एनकाउंटर स्पेशलिस्ट प्रदीप शर्मा का मुंबई पुलिस से इस्तीफा, राजनीति में कर सकते हैं एंट्री

19 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जिन कुत्तों ने ओसामा को खोजने में की मदद, अब उसके जिम्मे होगी दिल्ली मेट्रो की सुरक्षा

19 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मुंबई की लाइफलाइन अब बनती जा रही जानलेवा, एक ही दिन में 16 लोगों की मौत

19 जुलाई 2019

आदिवासी बेटे को कंधे पर लटकाकर ले जाना पड़ा पिता का शव
India News

स्वास्थ्य विभाग का एंबुलेंस देने से मना, शव को मजबूरन कंधे पर टांगकर ले गए परिजन

19 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला(File Photo)
India News

मौजूदा सत्र में 20 वर्षों में सबसे अधिक कामकाज, आम बजट पर 17 तो रेलवे के लिए 13 घंटे चर्चा

19 जुलाई 2019

Indian Army is monitoring Chinese activities in Doklam: Defence Ministry report
India News

दोकलम में चीनी गतिविधियों पर सेना रख रही कड़ी नजर, माकूल जवाब देने को तैयार भारत

19 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

भाई पर आयकर विभाग के छापे से नाराज मायावती का भाजपा पर वार, कहा, अपने गिरेबान में झांके भाजपा

शुक्रवार को बसपा अध्यक्ष मायावती ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर अपने भाई और पार्टी उपाध्यक्ष आनंद कुमार पर आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी को गलत बताया।

19 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक राजनीति 3:01

कर्नाटक का संकट: वोटिंग की मांग पर अड़े रहे भाजपा विधायक, कुछ ऐसे गुजारी विधानसभा में ही रात

19 जुलाई 2019

पंचलेश्वर मंदिर 4:28

सावन में पंचलेश्वर महादेव मंदिर की इस मान्यता पर है लोगों की अटूट आस्था, बरसों से बना है रहस्य

19 जुलाई 2019

बिजली 1:11

बिजली चोरी रोकने के लिए मोदी सरकार का मेगा प्लान तैयार

18 जुलाई 2019

वियना संधि 3:02

भारत ने आईसीजे में वियना संधि का हवाला देते हुए जाधव का मामला उठाया, जानिए क्या है वियना संधि

18 जुलाई 2019

Related

IIT students develop device to feed people without arms
India News

आईआईटी के छात्रों का कमाल, बगैर हाथ वालों को खाना खिलाएगा ‘फूड बडी’

19 जुलाई 2019

खावर कुरेशी-हरीश साल्वे
India News

जाधव केस में भारत के एक रुपये ने दी पाक के 20 करोड़ को मात

18 जुलाई 2019

गूगल डूडल
India News

नासा के चंद्रमा मिशन के 50 साल पूरे, गूगल ने बनाया शानदार डूडल

19 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक विधानसभा
India News

कर्नाटक के नाटक में उलझे कई संवैधानिक प्रश्न, फिर सुप्रीम कोर्ट जा सकता है मामला

18 जुलाई 2019

इशरत जहां (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हनुमान चालीसा के पाठ में शामिल होने पर इशरत जहां को मिला घर खाली करने का निर्देश

18 जुलाई 2019

पी राजगोपाल
India News

'डोसा किंग' राजगोपाल की अस्पताल में मौत, हत्या के मामले में हुई थी उम्रकैद

18 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited