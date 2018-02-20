Supreme Court asks Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth to pay Rs 6.20 crores and interest of the amount within twelve weeks to Ad bureau co. The case pertains to selling rights of the movie Kochadaiiyaan.— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018
गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर परिकर की हालत स्थिर है। परिकर पैंक्रियाज की बीमारी के इलाज के लिए 15 फरवरी से मुंबई के लीलावती अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं।
20 फरवरी 2018