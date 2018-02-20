अपना शहर चुनें

Supreme Court ordered Rajinikanth wife to refund Rs 6.2 crore to a private company

मुश्किल में सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की पत्नी, SC ने 6.2 करोड़ वापस लौटाने के दिए आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 01:42 PM IST
Supreme Court ordered Rajinikanth wife to refund Rs 6.2 crore to a private company
रजनीकांत - फोटो : PTI
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की पत्नी लता रजनीकांत को दो सप्ताह के भीतर एडी ब्यूरो कंपनी को 6.2 करोड़ रुपये वापस करने का आदेश दिया है। एडी ब्यूरो कंपनी की एक याचिका पर मंगलवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनवाई करते हुए यह फैसला सुनाया। याचिका में कहा गया था कि लता ने कोचादइयां फिल्म के टेलीकास्ट राइट के मामले में फर्जी सर्टिफिकेट लगाया था। 
कंपनी ने याचिका में यह भी कहा था कि लता ने दस करोड़ रुपए ले लिए और फिल्म का राइट किसी दूसरी कंपनी को बेच दिया। लता को चार हफ्ते में जवाब देना होगा। बता दें कि कर्नाटक हाईकोर्ट ने इस याचिका को खारिज कर दिया था। जिसके बाद एडी ब्यूरो कंपनी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया था। 
 

rajinikanth rajinikanth wife supreme court

