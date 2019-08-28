शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court lawyers say they do not want another Unnao case to happen

लॉ कॉलेज की छात्रा लापता: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा एक और उन्नाव मामला नहीं चाहिए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Aug 2019 11:44 AM IST
एसएस लॉ कॉलेज
एसएस लॉ कॉलेज - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकीलों के एक समूह ने भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश को मीडिया रिपोर्टों पर स्वत: संज्ञान लेने के लिए एक याचिका दायर की है। जिसमें उत्तर प्रदेश के शाहजहांपुर में एसएस लॉ कॉलेज की एक छात्रा के छात्रावास से लापता होने की बात कही गई थी।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकीलों का कहना है कि वह नहीं चाहते कि एक उन्नाव हो। लापता छात्रा के माता-पिता ने पुलिस के पास अपनी बेटी के लापता होने की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी। उन्होंने इसके लिए कॉलेज के निदेशक और भाजपा नेता स्वामी चिन्मयानंद को जिम्मेदार बताया है।



 
supreme court law student missing bjp leader swami chinmayananda supreme court lawyers cji petition unnao case सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुप्रीम कोर्ट वकील लॉ छात्रा लापता उन्नाव मामला
