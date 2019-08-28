लॉ कॉलेज की छात्रा लापता: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा एक और उन्नाव मामला नहीं चाहिए

Supreme Court lawyers say they don’t want another “Unnao case” to happen. Parents of the missing girl had filed a missing complaint with the police earlier, and have blamed college director & BJP leader, Swami Chinmayanand for it. https://t.co/nvFnFSln1h— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019
भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) का महत्वकांक्षी मून मिशन चंद्रयान-2 28 अगस्त को चंद्रमा की तीसरी कक्षा में प्रवेश कर गया है। इसरो ने चंद्रयान-2 को चांद की तीसरी कक्षा में सुबह 9.04 बजे डाला।
28 अगस्त 2019