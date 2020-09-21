शहर चुनें
Supreme Court issues notices to Centre and all states to provide food and proper health care facilities to children and lactating mothers

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का केंद्र-राज्यों को बच्चों और माताओं को भोजन की व्यवस्था करने के लिए नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 21 Sep 2020 11:49 AM IST
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक जनहित याचिका पर केंद्र और सभी राज्यों को नोटिस जारी किया है, जिसमें बच्चों और स्तनपान कराने वाली माताओं को भोजन और उचित स्वास्थ्य देखभाल की सुविधा प्रदान करने की दिशा में मांग की गई है। याचिका में दावा किया गया है कि लॉकडाउन के चलते 14 लाख आंगनवाड़ी बंद हो चुके हैं। 
supreme court lockdown coronavirus

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

