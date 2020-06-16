शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court issues notice to the Union of India to extend medical insurance for treatment of mental illness patients

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मानसिक बीमारी के रोगियों के इलाज के लिए बीमा को लेकर केंद्र को भेजा नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 16 Jun 2020 11:24 AM IST
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : ANI

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को मानसिक बीमारी के रोगियों के इलाज के लिए बीमा को लेकर दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई की। सुनवाई के बाद शीर्ष अदालत ने भारत सरकार और बीमा नियामक और विकास प्राधिकरण को नोटिस जारी किया है। 
इस याचिका को वकील गौरव कुमार बंसल ने दायर किया है। याचिका में मांग की गई है कि बीमा कंपनियों को मानसिक बीमारी के रोगियों के इलाज को भी चिकित्सा बीमा के अंतर्गत लाने के लिए उचित निर्देश दिए जाएं।
supreme court mental illness

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

