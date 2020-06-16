सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मानसिक बीमारी के रोगियों के इलाज के लिए बीमा को लेकर केंद्र को भेजा नोटिस

Supreme Court issues notice to the Union of India and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority after hearing a PIL by lawyer, Gaurav Kumar Bansal, seeking appropriate directions to all insurance companies to extend medical insurance for treatment of mental illness patients pic.twitter.com/7oFUCrsgUP— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020
