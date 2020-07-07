शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme court issues notice to central government in case of refund of ticket money on cancellation of airplanes

विमान रद्द होने के बाद टिकट का पैसा वापस करने के मुद्दे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का केंद्र को नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 07 Jul 2020 05:58 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज कोविड-19 लॉकडाउन के कारण रद्द की गई उड़ानों के लिए टिकट वापस करने की मांग करने वाले एयर पैसेंजर्स एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया द्वारा दायर याचिका पर केंद्र को नोटिस जारी किया है। गौरतलब है कि कोरोना की वजह से लगे देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन की वजह से कई सारी उड़ानें रद्द हो गई थीं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

