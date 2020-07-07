विमान रद्द होने के बाद टिकट का पैसा वापस करने के मुद्दे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का केंद्र को नोटिस

Supreme Court today issued notice to the Centre on a plea filed by Air Passengers Association Of India seeking refund of tickets for flights cancelled due to #COVID19 lockdown.— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020
