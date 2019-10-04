आईएनएक्स मामला: चिदंबरम की जमानत याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीबीआई से मांगा जवाब

Supreme Court seeks response from CBI on a plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail plea in INX Media case. Court issued notice to the CBI and asked it to file reply on October 15. pic.twitter.com/MYz0uQgbiM— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019
महाराष्ट्र विभानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस नेतृत्व की तरफ किए टिकट बंटवारे पर महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष संजय निरुपम ने नाराजगी जताई है और कहा कि वो आगे और बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पाएंगे।
4 अक्टूबर 2019