शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court issued notice to the CBI over P Chidambaram bail plea in INX Media case.

आईएनएक्स मामला: चिदंबरम की जमानत याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीबीआई से मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 01:39 PM IST
पी चिदंबरम
पी चिदंबरम - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
आईएनएक्स मीडिया भ्रष्टाचार मामले में मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के आरोपी कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम की जमानत याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीबीआई से जवाब मांगा है। कोर्ट ने सीबीआई को नोटिस जारी किया है। इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 15 अक्तूबर को होगी। 
विज्ञापन
 

जस्टिस आर भानुमति और जस्टिस ऋषिकेश रॉय की पीठ ने सीबीआई की ओर से पेश हुए सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता से अपना जवाब दायर करने को कहा और मामले में आगे की सुनवाई के लिए 15 अक्टूबर की तिथि तय की।

चिदंबरम इस समय न्यायिक हिरासत के तहत तिहाड़ जेल में हैं। दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने उनकी जमानत याचिका 30 सितंबर को खारिज कर दी थी। अदालत के इस फैसले को चुनौती देने के लिए चिदंबरम ने शीर्ष अदालत का दरवाजा खटखटाया है।
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

पी चिदंबरम
India News

किस्सा पी चिदंबरम के "इंद्राणीजाल" का...

3 अक्टूबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया: चिदंबरम की न्यायिक हिरासत बढ़ी, 17 अक्टूबर तक रहेंगे जेल में, खा सकेंगे घर का खाना

3 अक्टूबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस: अभी तिहाड़ में ही रहेंगे चिदंबरम, जमानत याचिका खारिज

30 सितंबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Sindhushree Khullar
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामला: नीति आयोग की पहली सीईओ रहीं सिंधुश्री खुल्लर पर चलेगा केस

29 सितंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामला : चिदंबरम की जमानत पर दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने फैसला सुरक्षित रखा

27 सितंबर 2019

एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवारः मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग का केस दर्ज करने से महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति में तूफान आ गया है।
Blog

क्या चिदंबरम की गिरफ्तारी से बेहद सतर्क हैं शरद पवार?

26 सितंबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
inx media case p chidambaram money laundering
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मिराज विमान
India News

बालाकोट स्ट्राइक में ऐसे तबाह हुए थे आतंकी कैंप, वायुसेना ने जारी किया सांकेतिक वीडियो

4 अक्टूबर 2019

fresh snowfall in rohtang pass pangi chamba kullu himachal pradesh
Shimla

तस्वीरें: रोहतांग में ताजा बर्फबारी, चांदी से चमके पहाड़, देखने लायक हैं नजारे

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दीप जलाकर प्लांट का शुभारंभ करतीं सांसद हेमा मालिनी
Agra

अब यूपी में भी प्लास्टिक से बने डीजल से दौड़ेंगे वाहन, मथुरा में शुरू हुआ प्रदेश का पहला प्लांट

4 अक्टूबर 2019

War
Bollywood

8 रिकॉर्ड बनाने के बाद दूसरे दिन भी नहीं रुकी ऋतिक-टाइगर की 'वॉर', जानें अब तक का कलेक्शन

4 अक्टूबर 2019

चारू असोपा
Bollywood

सुष्मिता के भाई की शादी पर महीने बाद ही उठे थे सवाल, पत्नी की ताजा तस्वीरों से ये शक गहराया

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Paoli Dam
Bollywood

हेट स्टोरी से इस एक्ट्रेस ने मचाया था तहलका, हनीमून पर हेलीकॉप्टर से करना पड़ा था रेस्क्यू

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विधायक राजेश कुमार मिश्र
Lucknow

विधायक ने फार्च्यूनर, 250 नल और पांच करोड़ की सड़कें मांगी, अध्यक्ष बोले- शाही से मिल लो...

4 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस एक्सप्रेस को सीएम योगी ने दिखाई हरी झंडी
Lucknow

देश की पहली प्राइवेट ट्रेन तेजस को सीएम योगी ने दिखाई हरी झंडी, लेट हुई तो IRCTC देगा हर्जाना

4 अक्टूबर 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाकिस्तान: संकट में पीएम इमरान की कुर्सी, सरकार गिराने की तैयारी में विपक्षी पार्टियां

4 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

भीड़ हिंसा पर पीएम मोदी को पत्र लिखने वाली 50 से ज्यादा हस्तियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

संजय निरुपम
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: टिकट बंटवारे से संजय निरुपम नाराज, दी कांग्रेस छोड़ने की धमकी

महाराष्ट्र विभानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस नेतृत्व की तरफ किए टिकट बंटवारे पर महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष संजय निरुपम ने नाराजगी जताई है और कहा कि वो आगे और बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पाएंगे।

4 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने जारी की चौथी सूची, जानें किसे कहां से मिला टिकट

4 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस
India News

तेजस एक्सप्रेस में मिलेगी विमानों जैसी सुविधा, लेट हुई ट्रेन तो मिलेगा मुआवजा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

एनएसए अजीत डोभाल
India News

समुद्र, अंतरिक्ष व साइबर... इन क्षेत्रों में मिलने वाले हैं सबसे ज्यादा अवसर: डोभाल

4 अक्टूबर 2019

वायुसेना प्रमोशनल वीडियो
India News

PoK में ऐसे तबाह हुए आतंकी कैंप, वायुसेना ने जारी किया बालाकोट एयरस्ट्राइक का प्रमोश्नल वीडियो

4 अक्टूबर 2019

मिराज विमान
India News

बालाकोट स्ट्राइक में ऐसे तबाह हुए थे आतंकी कैंप, वायुसेना ने जारी किया सांकेतिक वीडियो

4 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic
India News

तेजस ट्रेन लेट होने पर लौटाएगी पैसा, मुफ्त में मिलेगा 25 लाख रुपये का बीमा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Car Plant and Factory
India News

ऑटो कंपनियों ने किया कर्मचारियों को VRS देने का एलान, मंदी से जूझ रहे सेक्टर को नहीं मिल रही राहत

4 अक्टूबर 2019

आरबीआई पॉलिसी
India News

RBI Monetary Policy: RBI ने दिया दिवाली का तोहफा, अब ग्राहकों को EMI और लोन पर मिलेगी बड़ी राहत

4 अक्टूबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

रविदास मंदिर मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पक्षकारों से कहा- सर्वमान्य समाधान लेकर आएं

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: टिकट बंटवारे से संजय निरुपम नाराज, दी कांग्रेस छोड़ने की धमकी

महाराष्ट्र विभानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस नेतृत्व की तरफ किए टिकट बंटवारे पर महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष संजय निरुपम ने नाराजगी जताई है और कहा कि वो आगे और बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पाएंगे।

4 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस 2:44

तेजस एक्सप्रेस में मिलेगी विमानों जैसी सुविधा, लेट हुई ट्रेन तो मिलेगा मुआवजा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

वायुसेना प्रमोशनल वीडियो 2:03

PoK में ऐसे तबाह हुए आतंकी कैंप, वायुसेना ने जारी किया बालाकोट एयरस्ट्राइक का प्रमोश्नल वीडियो

4 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:03

तेजस ट्रेन लेट होने पर लौटाएगी पैसा, मुफ्त में मिलेगा 25 लाख रुपये का बीमा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

आरबीआई पॉलिसी 1:10

RBI Monetary Policy: RBI ने दिया दिवाली का तोहफा, अब ग्राहकों को EMI और लोन पर मिलेगी बड़ी राहत

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

संजय निरुपम
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: संजय निरुपम के बागी सुर, बोले- नहीं करूंगा कांग्रेस का प्रचार

4 अक्टूबर 2019

बीजेपी
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव : भाजपा ने उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट में मंत्री विनोद तावड़े को नहीं दी जगह

4 अक्टूबर 2019

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा- रक्षा उद्योग में निजी सेक्टर भी लें हिस्सा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

चिनूक
India News

वायु सेना दिवस परेड में शामिल होगा अपाचे और चिनूक, सूर्य किरण टीम का भी दिखेगा जलवा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रदर्शनकारियों के साथ एकजुटता प्रकट करते राहुल गांधी
India News

केरल: एनएच 766 पर लगे यातायात प्रतिबंध के खिलाफ हो रहे विरोध प्रदर्शन में शामिल हुए राहुल गांधी

4 अक्टूबर 2019

आरबीआई
India News

त्योहार में आरबीआई दे सकता है बड़ा तोहफा, रेपो रेट में कटौती के बाद फिर कम होगी ईएमआई

4 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited