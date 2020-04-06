शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court is hearing urgent matters through video conferencing following lockdown in country due to covid 19

वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए जरूरी मामलों पर सुनवाई कर रहा है सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 06 Apr 2020 02:03 PM IST
कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट कर रहा है सुनवाई
कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट कर रहा है सुनवाई - फोटो : ANI
देशभर में कोरोना वायरस की कमर तोड़ने के लिए 21 दिनों का लॉकडाउन जारी है। ऐसे में उच्चतम न्यायालय के न्यायाधीश वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए जरूरी मामलों पर सुनवाई कर रहे हैं। शीर्ष अदालत ने एक सर्कुलर जारी करते हुए कहा था कि वह वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए बेहद जरूरी मामलों की सुनवाई करना जारी रखेगा।
supreme court coronavirus lockdown video conferencing

