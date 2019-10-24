सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र से पूछा- कश्मीर में कब तक जारी रखेंगे प्रतिबंध

“How many days you want restrictions? It’s already 2 months now. You have to come clear on this and you have to find out other methods,” a 3 judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana asks the Government and posts the matter for hearing on November 5. https://t.co/5Bm9u27EpJ— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019
महाराष्ट्र की 288 और हरियाणा की 90 सीटों के लिए सोमवार को मतदान हुआ था। महाराष्ट्र में 3,237 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं, जिनमें 235 महिलाएं हैं। वहीं, हरियाणा में 104 महिलाओं सहित कुल 1169 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं।
24 अक्टूबर 2019