Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court dismisses plea set aside Allahabad High Court order religious conversion just for sake of marriage are invalid

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के धर्म परिवर्तन को लेकर दिए आदेश को रद्द करने की मांग, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 16 Dec 2020 12:57 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के उस आदेश को रद्द करने की मांग वाली एक याचिका को खारिज कर दिया, जिसमें कहा गया था कि सिर्फ विवाह के लिए किया गया धर्म परिवर्तन अमान्य है। 
