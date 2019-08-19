सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फेसबुक की अपील पर सुनवाई टाली, की गई थी यह अपील

Supreme Court defers for Tuesday a plea filed by Facebook for transfer to SC the petitions pending in different High Courts across the country, demanding to interlink Aadhaar database with social media profiles for authentication of identity pic.twitter.com/u7mlokXC8W— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जेएनयू की छात्रनेता शेहला राशिद के खिलाफ दिल्ली में एक आपराधिक शिकायत दायर की गई है।
19 अगस्त 2019