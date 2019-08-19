शहर चुनें

Supreme Court defers Facebook plea, Know About all

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फेसबुक की अपील पर सुनवाई टाली, की गई थी यह अपील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 12:42 PM IST
facebook
facebook
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को फेसबुक द्वारा दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई को टाल दिया है। इस याचिका में देश के विभिन्न उच्च न्यायालयों में लंबित याचिकाओं को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में ट्रांसफर करने की अपील की गई थी।  इसके अलावा इसमें पहचान के प्रमाणीकरण के लिए सोशल मीडिया प्रोफाइल के साथ आधार डेटाबेस को जोड़ने की मांग भी की गई थी।
facebook supreme court
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

