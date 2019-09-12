कर्नाटक: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 17 विधायकों की अर्जियों को लिस्ट किए जाने से इनकार किया

Supreme Court declines to pass order on listing of pleas filed by 17 MLAs seeking direction to quash&set aside the July 25 order of Karnataka Assembly Speaker rejecting their resignations. Pleas also sought quashing of order passed by Speaker disqualifying them from the Assembly pic.twitter.com/1iy4DfrvrI— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019
12 सितंबर 2019