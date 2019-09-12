शहर चुनें

Supreme Court declines to pass order on listing of pleas filed by 17 MLAs from Karnataka

कर्नाटक: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 17 विधायकों की अर्जियों को लिस्ट किए जाने से इनकार किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 12:56 PM IST
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 17 विधायकों की अर्ज़ियों को लिस्ट किए जाने को लेकर आदेश जारी करने से इनकार कर दिया है, जिनमें कर्नाटक विधानसभा स्पीकर द्वारा इस्तीफे नामंजूर करने के 25 जुलाई के फैसले को रद्द करने का आग्रह किया गया है। अर्जियों में स्पीकर द्वारा उन्हें विधानसभा से अयोग्य घोषित किए जाने के आदेश को भी रद्द करने का अनुरोध किया गया है।
supreme court karnataka
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल गांधी बोले- अर्थव्यवस्था को ठीक करने के लिए दुष्प्रचार नहीं, ठोस नीति की जरूरत

देश में छाई मंदी को लेकर गुरुवार को कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने मोदी सरकार पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि समस्या को स्वीकार करना जरूरी है।

12 सितंबर 2019

गैस प्लांट
India News

यूपी के उन्नाव में हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम के गैस प्लांट में लगी आग

12 सितंबर 2019

गणेश चतुर्थी
India News

इन कारणों से करते हैं गणपति का विसर्जन, महाभारत से जुड़ी है परंपरा

12 सितंबर 2019

जमात उलेमा-ए-हिंद के अध्यक्ष महमूद मदनी
India News

जमीयत उलेमा-ए-हिंद: कश्मीर हमारा था, है और हमारा रहेगा, जहां भारत है वहीं हम

12 सितंबर 2019

नासा
India News

चंद्रयान 2: विक्रम लैंडर को जगाने में जुटा नासा, भेजा 'हैलो' का संदेश

12 सितंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रियंका गांधी ने पूछा: अर्थव्यवस्था के मामले में भाजपा इतनी भ्रमित क्यों है

12 सितंबर 2019

नलिनी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड: मद्रास हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की दोषी नलिनी की परोल बढ़ाने की याचिका

12 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सीबीआई ने रिश्वत देने के आरोप में गृह मंत्रालय के एक अधिकारी को पकड़ा, मौके से 70 लाख नकद बरामद

12 सितंबर 2019

शंघाई सहयोग संगठन में बोलते हुए रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

मिलिट्री मेडिसिन कांफ्रेंस में बोले रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह- जैव आतंकवाद वर्तमान में असली खतरा

12 सितंबर 2019

गोविंद करजोल
India News

कर्नाटक के उपमुख्यमंत्री का अजीबोगरीब बयान- अच्छी सड़कों के कारण होती हैं बड़ी दुर्घटनाएं

12 सितंबर 2019

