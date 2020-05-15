सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, 18 मई से 19 जून तक वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए होगी सुनवाई

Supreme Court decides that five benches, ordinarily comprising 3 judges, will take up all kinds of pending and fresh matters, including urgent ones, through video conferencing starting from May 18 till June 19 - continuing its work during summer vacation. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/vbIL0NXZuk— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.