Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court decides that five bencheswill take up all kinds of pending and fresh matters

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, 18 मई से 19 जून तक वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए होगी सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 15 May 2020 02:17 PM IST
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को फैसला लिया की कि पांच पीठ, आमतौर पर जिसमें तीन न्यायाधीश शामिल होते हैं वे 18 मई से 19 जून तक वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए सभी तरह के लंबित और नए मामलों के साथ-साथ तत्काल सुनवाई वाले मामलों की सुनवाई करेगी। जिससे गर्मी की छुट्टी के दौरान अदालत का काम जारी रहेगा।
supreme court video conferencing lockdown covid 19 summer vacation

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

