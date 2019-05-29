शहर चुनें

Supreme Court decided to hear Central Government plea seeking a clarification on CGST

जीएसटी कर चोरी मामले पर सुनवाई के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट तैयार, केंद्र सरकार से मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 11:40 AM IST
उच्चतम न्यायालय (फाइल फोटो)
उच्चतम न्यायालय (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय जीएसटी चोरी के मामले में किसी व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार करने की कर प्राधिकरण की क्षमता का मूल्यांकन करने वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई के लिए सहमत हो गई है। जीएसटी अधिनियम के तहत गिरफ्तारी के प्रावधान को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर उच्चतम न्यायालय ने केंद्र सरकार से चार हफ्तों में जवाब मांगा है। मामले को सुनवाई के लिए तीन जजों की पीठ के सामने सूचीबद्ध किया गया है।
supreme court cgst central government plea सुप्रीम कोर्ट सीजीएसटी
