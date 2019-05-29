जीएसटी कर चोरी मामले पर सुनवाई के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट तैयार, केंद्र सरकार से मांगा जवाब

Supreme Court today decided to hear the Central Government plea seeking a clarification as to under what circumstances the power to arrest would be there under the Central Goods and Service Tax(CGST) law.Matter to be listed before a three judge bench for hearing in the case pic.twitter.com/CdLx40sNTs— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2019
मुख्य न्यायधीश रंजन गोगोई की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने कार्ति से कहा है कि वह अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्र पर ध्यान दें।
29 मई 2019