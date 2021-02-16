शहर चुनें

Supreme Court consider a plea seeking prioritization in giving COVID19 vaccination to judges, lawyers

कोविड टीकाकरण में न्यायपालिका से जुड़े लोगों को प्राथमिकता देने की मांग, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र से मांगा जवाब

Deepti Mishra न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा
Updated Tue, 16 Feb 2021 12:30 PM IST
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट मंगलवार को कोविड टीकाकरण में न्यायाधीश, वकील और न्यायालय से जुड़े कर्मचारियों को भी प्राथमिकता दिए जाने की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई करने के लिए तैयार हो गया है। याचिका में कहा गया था कि न्यायपालिका से जुड़े लोग भी दूसरे फ्रंट लाइन वारियर की तरह आवश्यक सेवा देने में लगे हैं। इस याचिका पर विचार करते हुए कोर्ट ने केंद्र से जवाब मांगा। इस याचिका पर सुनवाई दो हफ्ते बाद होगी। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

