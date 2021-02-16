कोविड टीकाकरण में न्यायपालिका से जुड़े लोगों को प्राथमिकता देने की मांग, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र से मांगा जवाब

Supreme Court agrees to consider a plea seeking prioritisation in giving #COVID19 vaccination to judges, lawyers and judicial staff across the country. "We will consider this, matter after two weeks," says CJI SA Bobde. pic.twitter.com/v4oP2hibZF— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.