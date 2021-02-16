कोविड टीकाकरण में न्यायपालिका से जुड़े लोगों को प्राथमिकता देने की मांग, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र से मांगा जवाब

सुप्रीम कोर्ट मंगलवार को कोविड टीकाकरण में न्यायाधीश, वकील और न्यायालय से जुड़े कर्मचारियों को भी प्राथमिकता दिए जाने की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई करने के लिए तैयार हो गया है। याचिका में कहा गया था कि न्यायपालिका से जुड़े लोग भी दूसरे फ्रंट लाइन वारियर की तरह आवश्यक सेवा देने में लगे हैं। इस याचिका पर विचार करते हुए कोर्ट ने केंद्र से जवाब मांगा। इस याचिका पर सुनवाई दो हफ्ते बाद होगी।

Supreme Court agrees to consider a plea seeking prioritisation in giving #COVID19 vaccination to judges, lawyers and judicial staff across the country. "We will consider this, matter after two weeks," says CJI SA Bobde. pic.twitter.com/v4oP2hibZF