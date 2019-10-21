मुंबई में मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड परियोजना पर कोर्ट से कोई स्टे नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

Supreme Court clarifies that there is no stay from Court on the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) project to make way for a Metro car shed. Court asks MMRCL to submit report on how many saplings sown, how many trees transplanted. Next date of hearing is November 15. pic.twitter.com/AZeZiqZP5T— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
करतारपुर साहिब कॉरिडोर समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर करने के लिए पाकिस्तान तैयार हो गया है। पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्रालय के सूत्रों के अनुसार पाकिस्तान 23 अक्तूबर को हस्ताक्षर करेगा।
21 अक्टूबर 2019