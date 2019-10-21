शहर चुनें

Supreme Court clarifies there is no stay from Court on the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation project

मुंबई में मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड परियोजना पर कोर्ट से कोई स्टे नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 05:02 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने स्पष्ट किया कि मुंबई की आरे कॉलोनी में मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (एमएमआरसीएल) परियोजना पर कोर्ट से कोई स्टे नहीं है। कोर्ट ने एमएमआरसीएल से पूछा कि कितने पौधे बोए गए, कितने पेड़ प्रत्यारोपित किए गए। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनवाई की अगली तारीख 15 नवंबर तय की है।
कार शेड के निर्माण के लिए मेट्रो प्रबंधन ने पेड़ों की कटाई शुरू की थी, जिसका मुंबई समेत बड़े पैमाने पर विरोध हुआ। पुलिस ने पेड़ों की कटाई का विरोध कर रहे करीब 29 सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं को गिरफ्तार किया था। 

मुंबई मेट्रो रेल कॉरपोरेशन ने बताया था कि उसे 2185 पेड़ काटने की अनुमति मिली थी और वह 2141 पेड़ काट चुका है। यानी कि अब मात्र 44 और पेड़ों को काटा जाना बाकी था। सुप्रीम कोर्ट की रोक पर मुंबई मेट्रो ने कहा था कि शीर्ष अदालत के आदेश का सम्मान करते हुए पेड़ों की कटाई रोक दी गई है।
supreme court mumbai metro rail corporation limited mumbai metro aarey colony
