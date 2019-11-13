दिल्ली-एनसीआर प्रदूषण मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का केंद्र और राज्य सरकार को नोटिस

Supreme Court asks Centre to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to find solution to reduce air pollution in North India & Delhi-NCR. Centre tells SC that it is exploring technology, including from Japan, to tackle air pollution. Centre to submit a report on it by December 3. pic.twitter.com/6J180ppRCS— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मधु कोड़ा की उस याचिका पर सुनवाई करने के लिए बुधवार को राजी हो गया। अपनी याचिका में उन्होंने चुनाव खर्च का ब्यौरा न देने की वजह से 2017 में निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा उन्हें अयोग्य ठहराए जाने को चुनौती दी है।
13 नवंबर 2019