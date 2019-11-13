शहर चुनें

Supreme Court Centre to explore Hydrogen based fuel technology to find solution reduce air pollution

दिल्ली-एनसीआर प्रदूषण मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का केंद्र और राज्य सरकार को नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 11:54 AM IST
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
देश भर में बढ़ रहे प्रदूषण को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट बेहद सख्त है। शीर्ष अदालत ने केंद्र और राज्य सरकार को नोटिस जारी किया है।
कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को प्रदूषण कम करने के लिए जल्द से जल्द कदम उठाने को कहा है। अदालत ने प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए सरकार से कहा है कि वह हाइड्रोजन आधारित ईंधन प्रौद्योगिकी पर काम करें जिससे उत्तर भारत और दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण को कम करने के उपाय खोजे जा सकें। 


केंद्र सरकार ने इसके जवाब में अदालत से कहा कि वह प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए जापान के साथ दुनिया के अन्य देशों से हाइड्रोजन से जुड़ी तकनीक की खोज कर रही है। तीन दिसंबर तक केंद्र को इस मामले से जुड़ी रिपोर्ट को सुप्रीम कोर्ट को सौंपना है। 

 
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर लाइक करें

मधु कोड़ा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मधु कोड़ा को अयोग्य ठहराए जाने के विरोध में दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट राजी

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मधु कोड़ा की उस याचिका पर सुनवाई करने के लिए बुधवार को राजी हो गया। अपनी याचिका में उन्होंने चुनाव खर्च का ब्यौरा न देने की वजह से 2017 में निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा उन्हें अयोग्य ठहराए जाने को चुनौती दी है।

13 नवंबर 2019

BS Yediyurappa
India News

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा को छह विधायकों की दरकार, 'सुप्रीम' फैसले से भाजपा की बढ़ी चिंता

13 नवंबर 2019

Rahul Gandhi
India News

राफेल मामला: राहुल गांधी के 'चौकीदार चोर है' बयान पर भी कल आएगा सुप्रीम फैसला

13 नवंबर 2019

Karnataka disqualified mla live update supreme court verdict
India News

कर्नाटक: सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला, अयोग्य करार दिए गए 17 विधायक अब चुनाव लड़ सकेंगे

13 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

राफेल, राहुल और सबरीमला मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट कल सुनाएगा फैसला

13 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने बदला ट्विटर का बायो
India News

'महाराष्ट्र के सेवक' बने देवेंद्र फडणवीस, ट्विटर प्रोफाइल में किया बदलाव

13 नवंबर 2019

केरल के सीएम पिनाराई विजयन के साथ सेल्फी लेते दिव्यांग चित्रकार प्रणव बालासुब्रमण्यन
India News

केरल: पैरों से पेंटिंग बनाकर जीती राशि राहत कोष में दी, फिर मुख्यमंत्री के साथ ली सेल्फी

13 नवंबर 2019

jagga and kaliya
India News

लिम्का बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज हुई सिर से जुड़े जग्गा-कालिया काे अलग करने की सर्जरी

13 नवंबर 2019

electoral bond
India News

चुनावी चंदा: भाजपा को मिला 743 करोड़, कांग्रेस सहित छह राष्ट्रीय पार्टियों से तिगुना

13 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र: कांग्रेसी नेताओं के साथ उद्धव ठाकरे की बैठक जारी, भाजपा भी सक्रिय

13 नवंबर 2019

कर्नाटक के 17 विधायकों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी अयोग्य ठहराया लेकिन लड़ सकेंगे चुनाव

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस और जनता दल सेक्युलर के 17 अयोग्य विधायकों की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला सुना दिया है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि अयोग्य करार दिए गए 17 विधायक अब चुनाव लड़ सकेंगे।

13 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली वायु प्रदूषण 2:19

फिर हुआ दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सांस लेना दूभर, प्रदूषण का स्तर इमरजेंसी तक पहुंचने की आशंका

13 नवंबर 2019

एमपी में युवक को बचाया 1:04

मध्य प्रदेश के डबरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर बिजली की लाइन पर लटका युवक | बामुश्किल जीआरपी ने बचाई जान

13 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 5:55

महाराष्ट्र में सियासी संकट के बीच राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू, अब आगे क्या ?

12 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे 1:10

विकल्प हमने नहीं भाजपा ने खत्म किया: उद्धव ठाकरे

12 नवंबर 2019

