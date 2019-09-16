शहर चुनें

हैदराबाद के गर्ल्स कॉलेज में छोटे कपड़ों पर पाबंदी, विरोध में सड़क पर उतरीं छात्राएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 02:14 PM IST
हैदराबाद में छात्राएं कर रहीं प्रदर्शन
हैदराबाद में छात्राएं कर रहीं प्रदर्शन - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

खास बातें

  • हैदराबाद के सेंट फ्रांसिस गर्ल्स कॉलेज में ड्रेस कोड लागू।
  • इसके विरोध में छात्राएं विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रही हैं।
  • नए नियम के तहत छात्राओं को लंबी कुर्तियां पहननी हैं। 
  • उनसे कहा गया है कि सूट पहनने से अच्छे रिश्ते मिलेंगे।
तेलंगाना में हैदराबाद के सेंट फ्रांसिस गर्ल्स कॉलेज में नया ड्रेस कोड लागू होने पर छात्राएं विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रही हैं। यहां नए नियम के तहत छात्राओं को आस्तीन के साथ लंबी कुर्तियां पहनकर कॉलेज आने को कहा गया है। 
छात्राओं से यह भी कहा गया है कि सूट पहनने से उन्हें अच्छे रिश्ते मिलेंगे। इतना ही नहीं शॉर्ट्स, स्लीवलेस और छोटे कपड़े पहनने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। एेसे में जो छात्राएं आदेश का पालन नहीं कर रही हैं, उन्हें क्लास में आने की इजाजत नहीं दी जा रही है।

उधर, छात्राओं ने इसका विरोध किया है और कहा है- ऐसे वक्त में जब महिला सशक्तीकरण के बारे में बात की जा रही है, तो इस तरह का फरमान जारी करना अभियान के खिलाफ है।
protest dress code हैदराबाद कॉलेज
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

