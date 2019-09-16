हैदराबाद के गर्ल्स कॉलेज में छोटे कपड़ों पर पाबंदी, विरोध में सड़क पर उतरीं छात्राएं

Hyderabad: Students of St. Francis College For Women protest against the new rule under which the students have been ordered to wear 'kurtis' below knee length while shorts, sleeveless or other similar dresses are banned in the campus. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/x6luaPuvRE— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019
'क्यूएस वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी रैंकिंग-2018' में दुनिया की शीर्ष 200 उच्च शिक्षण संस्थाओं में भारत की केवल तीन संस्थाओं ने अपनी जगह बनाने में कामयाबी पाई थी। इसकी वजह शिक्षकों का नवीनतम तकनीकी से स्वयं को अपडेट न करना प्रमुख वजह मानी जाती है।
16 सितंबर 2019