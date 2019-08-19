शहर चुनें

निलंबित आईपीएस अधिकारी साजी मोहन और उनका बॉडीगार्ड ड्रग्स मामले में दोषी करार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 03:45 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
मुंबई की एक विशेष नारकॉटिक्स ड्रग्स और साइकोट्रॉपिक सब्सटांसेज अदालत ने निलंबित आईपीएस अधिकारी साजी मोहन को ड्रग्स मामले में दोषी ठहराया है। साजी मोहन को एंटी टेररिज्म स्क्वाड (एटीएस) ने 2009 में गिरफ्तार किया था। साजी मोहन के अलावा उनके बॉडीगार्ड को भी अदालत ने दोषी ठहराया है। जबकि एक अन्य आरोपी को बरी कर दिया गया है।
saji mohan special narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances mumbai court साजी मोहन
