पश्चिम बंगाल : शोभन चटर्जी ने ममता के कैबिनेट से दिया इस्तीफा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 08:39 PM IST
शोभन चटर्जी
शोभन चटर्जी
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के आवास एवं दमकल मंत्री शोभन चटर्जी ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि उन्हें कोलकाता मेयर पद से हटने के  भी निर्देश दे दिए गए हैं। उनका कार्यभार शहरी विकास एवं निकाय मामलों के मंत्री फिरद हकीम को सौंपा गया है।
वहीं मेयर के मामले में आगे फैसला लिया जाएगा। ममता ने कहा कि शोभन ने पहले भी चार-पांच बार इस्तीफे की पेशकश की थी, हमें लगा कि उन्हें अपनी गलती का अहसास होगा। आज भी उन्होंने इस्तीफा पेश किया जिसे स्वीकार कर लिया गया। उनका इस्तीफा राज्यपाल केसरी नाथ त्रिपाठी को भेज दिया है।
 

 

tmc mamta banerjee kolkata municipal corporation mamata banerjee ratna chatterjee sovan chatterjee trinamool congress west bengal सोवन चटर्जी पश्चिम बंगाल ममता बनर्जी
