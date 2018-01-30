अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   South Central Railway sends his non gazetted employees on first ever foreign tour

भारतीय रेलवे ने गैंगमैन-ट्रैकमैन को दिया विदेश यात्रा का तोहफा, जानिए क्यों?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 03:11 PM IST
South Central Railway sends his non gazetted employees on first ever foreign tour
भारतीय रेलवे
भारतीय रेलवे ने पहली बार एक अनूठी पहल करते हुए अपने वरिष्ठ कर्मचारियों को नहीं बल्कि गैंगमैन, ट्रैकमैन और गैर राजपत्रित (नॉन गैजेटिड) कर्मचारियों को विदेश यात्रा पर भेजा है। यह सभी दक्षिण मध्य रेलवे के कर्मचारी हैं जिन्हें सिंगापुर और मलेशिया की 6 दिनों की यात्रा पर 28 जनवरी को भेजा गया है। यह बात रेलवे द्वारा जारी किए गए एक बयान से पता चली है।

बयान में दक्षिण मध्य रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी एम उमाशंकर कुमार ने बताया कि इस ट्रिप का 25 प्रतिशत खर्च कर्मचारियों द्वारा जबकि 75 प्रतिशत कर्मचारी लाभ फंड द्वारा वहन किया जाएगा। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि इसमें ग्रुप सी और डी श्रेणी के 100 कर्मचारी शामिल हैं। जिसमें से कुछ ऐसे हैं जो सेवा निवृत्त होने वाले हैं।

RELATED

विदेश यात्रा के दौरान कर्मचारी सिंगापुर में मशहूर टूरिस्ट स्थल जैसे कि यूनिवर्सल स्टूडियो, सेंतोसा और नाइट सफारी शामिल होगी। वहीं मलेशिया जाने वाले कर्मचारी कुआला लंपुर शहर के टूर पर, पेटरोनास टावर्स, बाटू गुफा और गेंटिंग हाईलैंड जाएंगे। कर्मचारी लाभ फंड का आवंटन रेवले बोर्ड द्वारा नॉन गैजेटिड कर्मचारियों की विभिन्न कल्याणकारी गतिविधियों के लिए किया जाता है।
indian railway trip malaysia

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

first time sapna choudhary talks about salman khan after coming out bigg boss 11
Bollywood

पहली बार सलमान खान पर बोलीं सपना चौधरी, 'बेइज्जती करने में कसर नहीं छोड़ते लेकिन मुझे...'

30 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta video going viral with mistry girl
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के 'मास्टरमाइंड' विकास गुप्ता कर रहे इस मिस्ट्री गर्ल को KISS, वायरल हो रहा VIDEO

30 जनवरी 2018

hina khan first interview after eviction of bigg boss 11
Bollywood

पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आईं हिना खान, बताया- Bigg Boss से बाहर आने के बाद क्या-क्या हुआ

30 जनवरी 2018

Superb show continues at Box Office Collection of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmaavat
Bollywood

Box Office Collection: 150 करोड़ क्लब में शामिल होने के करीब ‘पद्मावत’, जानिए 5वें दिन तक का कलेक्शन

30 जनवरी 2018

Chris Gayle shares his photo in punjabi look, After picked in Preity Zinta kIng eleven Punjab
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड हसीना प्रीति जिंटा की टीम में आते ही क्रिस गेल बन गए पंजाबी, पगड़ी में शेयर की PHOTO

30 जनवरी 2018

bobby deol body transformation for race 3 will shocked you
Bollywood

'रेस 3' में बॉबी देओल के आगे टिक नहीं पाएंगे सलमान खान, 23 साल के करियर में पहली ‌बार होगा ऐसा

30 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat will not release in Malaysia
Bollywood

जब पाकिस्तान में हरी झंडी तो जानिए क्यों इस मुस्लिम बाहुल देश में बैन हुई 'पद्मावत'?

30 जनवरी 2018

boxoffice analysis of Padmaavat vs Baahubali 2
Bollywood

बंपर कमाई के मामले में बाहुबली 2 के सामने बौनी है 'पद्मावत', आंकड़े चौंकाने वाले

30 जनवरी 2018

shilpa shinde refuses to acknowledge bigg boss contestant vikas gupta
Television

मीडिया के सामने शिल्पा शिंदे ने विकास गुप्‍ता को पहचानने से किया इंकार, बोलीं- 'मैं नहीं जानती उसे'

30 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone now has the highest number of Rs 100 crore films
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' से दीपिका ने किया ऐसा कारनामा जो आजतक कोई बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस न कर सकीं

30 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Subramanian Swamy Said, Tell Mehbooba Mufti to withdraw the FIR else her govt would be toppled
India News

बीजेपी नेता स्वामी बोले- सेना के खिलाफ FIR वापस लें, नहीं तो बर्खास्त हो महबूबा सरकार

भारतीय सेना के खिलाफ दर्ज की गई FIR मामले में बीजेपी नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर की सीएम महबूबा मुफ्ती पर निशाना साधा है।

30 जनवरी 2018

Bareilly DM asks why people raise anti-pak slogans in muslim localities
India News

DM के फेसबुक पोस्ट पर मौर्या ने जताई आपत्ति, कहा- पार्टी प्रवक्ता की तरह बोल रहे हैं

30 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court has started hearing arguments in connection with Aadhaar Matter
India News

आधार कार्ड की संवैधानिक वैधता से जुड़े मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई शुरू

30 जनवरी 2018

First lunar eclipse of 2018: Moon will become blue this time
India News

31 जनवरी को होगा 2018 का पहला ग्रहण, नीला दिखेगा चांद

30 जनवरी 2018

Jignesh Mevani Said on BJP, political parties should come together to defeat Chaddidharis
India News

जिग्नेश मेवाणी ने बीजेपी पर साधा निशाना, बोले- इन्हें हराने के लिए साथ आएं सभी दल

30 जनवरी 2018

NIA investigating a plea of kerala woman alleging husband for forcefully converting into Islam
India News

केरल: पति ने जबरन इस्लाम कबूल करवाया, ISIS को बेचने का था प्लान

30 जनवरी 2018

cji dipak misra gave clear signs of removing allahabad high couirt judge sn shukla
India News

मेडिकल एडमिशन घोटाला: CJI ने किया HC जस्टिस शुक्ला को हटाने का रास्ता साफ

30 जनवरी 2018

Make in India 'Karanj' a new Submarine is going to join the Indian Navy
India News

भारतीय नौसेना में शामिल होने जा रहा है 'करंज', दुश्मनों को चकमा देकर करेगा तबाह

30 जनवरी 2018

after republic day row rahul gandhi sat on front row in joint session of parliament
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस के बाद संसद में पहली सीट पर बैठे दिखे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी

30 जनवरी 2018

tribute to mahatma Gandhi 70th death anniversary rahul Gandhi congress rajghat 
India News

राष्ट्रपति, उप-राष्ट्रपति और PM समेत तीनों सेनाध्यक्षों ने राजघाट पर बापू को किया नमन

30 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

CCTV: केरल में शख्स तड़पता रहा और वो बने रहे तमाशबीन

आपको दिखाते हैं केरल की एक दर्दनाक तस्वीर जहां कोच्चि में बिल्डिंग की चौथी मंजिल से गिरे शख्स की मदद के लिए काफी देर तक कोई हाथ नहीं बढ़ाता। ये पूरा वाकया सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गया और फुटेज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं।

30 जनवरी 2018

Flood in River Seine in Paris, continue rising water level 1:55

बीते 108 साल की सबसे बड़ी बाढ़ झेल रहा है फ्रांस, देखिए क्या हो गई हालत?

30 जनवरी 2018

PM MODI must make provision of funds in 2018 budget for TRIPLE TALAQ VICTIMS 2:23

ओवैसी ने कहा, तीन तलाक पीड़िता को मिले मुआवजा

30 जनवरी 2018

economic-survey-india-has-21-million-unwanted-girls 3:04

ये खबर झकझोर देगी, देश में अनचाही बेटियों की है इतनी बड़ी तादाद, देखिए

30 जनवरी 2018

Injured snow big cat rescued by wildlife department in leh 1:43

यहां पाई गई बर्फ में रहने वाली ये ‘जंगली बिल्ली’

30 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Assistant Defense Property Officer dies at railway station
Meerut

ट्रेन से गिरकर सहायक रक्षा संपदा अधिकारी की मौत

29 जनवरी 2018

Use of railway clock rooms and lockers will be expensive soon
India News

जल्द महंगा हो जाएगा रेलवे क्लॉक रूम और लॉकरों का इस्तेमाल करना

15 जनवरी 2018

shatabdi train will run in between firozpur to chandigarh
Chandigarh

फिरोजपुर-चंडीगढ़ के बीच 20 जनवरी से पहले दौड़ेगी शताब्दी, देखें टाइमिंग्स

9 जनवरी 2018

Seeing the police, he started hiding, searched and found these suspects
Jaipur

पुलिस को देखकर छिपने लगा, तलाशी ली तो मिला ये संदिग्ध सामान

6 जनवरी 2018

Train passed on oper Railway crossing in Hathras, station master suspend
Hathras

खुली क्रासिंग से गुजर गई ट्रेन, स्टेशन मास्टर निलंबित

6 जनवरी 2018

dense fog in delhi 20 flight and 62 train are runing delayed
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में कोहरे का कहर: 20 विमान और 62 ट्रेनों का समय बदला

5 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.