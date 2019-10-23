कांग्रेस के थिंक टैंक समूह के साथ 25 अक्तूबर को बैठक करेंगी सोनिया गांधी

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting with members of 'Congress Think Tank Group' on 25 October, at her residence in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, Dr. Manmohan Singh, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal & several other senior leaders of the party will be present at the meeting pic.twitter.com/LWOxImVRUF— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार दिवाली से पहले किसानों को बड़ा तोहफा दे सकती है। केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक है, जिसमें सरकार चालू वर्ष 2019-2020 की आगामी रबी सीजन की फसलों का एमएसपी बढ़ाने का फैसला ले सकती है।
23 अक्टूबर 2019