Home ›   India News ›   Sonia Gandhi will hold meeting with members of Congress Think Tank Group on 25 October

कांग्रेस के थिंक टैंक समूह के साथ 25 अक्तूबर को बैठक करेंगी सोनिया गांधी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 23 Oct 2019 01:22 PM IST
सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी कांग्रेस थिंक टैंक समूह के सदस्यों के साथ 25 अक्तूबर के साथ दिल्ली स्थित अपने आवास पर एक बैठक करेंगी। इस बैठक में राहुल गांधी, डॉक्टर मनमोहन सिंह, अहमद पटेल, केसी वेणुगोपाल और पार्टी के कई अन्य वरिष्ठ नेता भी शामिल होंगे।
sonia gandhi congress think tank rahul gandhi
