हरियाणा चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने जारी की स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची, सोनिया-मनमोहन समेत 40 नेताओं को मिली जगह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 07:05 PM IST
सोनिया गांधी और मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
सोनिया गांधी और मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस ने हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची जारी कर दी है। इस सूची में कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह, राहुल गांधी, प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा, गुलाम नबी आजाद, अहमद पटेल, मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ और राजस्थान के सीएम अशोक गहलोत समेत कई बड़े नेताओं के नाम शामिल हैं। कांग्रेस की इस सूची में 40 स्टार प्रचारकों के नाम दिए गए हैं। 
