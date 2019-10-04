हरियाणा चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने जारी की स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची, सोनिया-मनमोहन समेत 40 नेताओं को मिली जगह

Congress releases its list of star campaigners for upcoming #HaryanaAssemblyPolls. The list includes party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former PM Manmohan Singh. pic.twitter.com/NiLt4b7BFM— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने शुक्रवार को कहा है कि वह बागियों को मनाने की कोशिश करेंगे। शिवसेना अध्यक्ष उद्धव ठाकरे के साथ एक संयुक्त कार्यक्रम में उन्होंने कहा कि हम बागी प्रत्याशियों से अपना नामांकन वापस लेने को कहेंगे।
4 अक्टूबर 2019