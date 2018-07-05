शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Some students of Sher-e-Kashmir University stay seated during the Indian national anthem 

विश्वविद्यालय में राष्ट्रगान के दौरान कश्मीर के छात्रों की शर्मनाक हरकत वीडियो में हुई कैद  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 05 Jul 2018 11:03 AM IST
कश्मीर
कश्मीर
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू कश्मीर की जानी मानी विश्वविद्यालय शेर ए कश्मीर का एक वीडियो सामने आया है। जहां राष्ट्रगान के दौरान कुछ छात्रों ने शर्मनाक हरकत की है। विश्वविद्यालय में दीक्षान्त समारोह के दौरान जब राष्ट्रगान हो रहा था तब यहां के कुछ छात्र बैठे रहे, और अपने मोबाइल में व्यस्त दिखे। 
वीडियो में साफ देखा जा रहा है कि जब राष्ट्रगान गाया जा रहा था तब ज्यादातर छात्र खड़े होकर उसका सम्मान कर रहे थे। वहीं कुछ छात्र अपनी सीट से खड़े नहीं हुए और अपने मोबाइल में वीडियो देख रहे थे। बता दें कि इससे पहले भी कश्मीर में राष्ट्रविरोधी हरकतें सामने आती रही हैं।  
 

 

RELATED

national anthem university kashmir video

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

how to blogspot look life a website here know
Education

फ्री में अपने ब्लॉग को ऐसे दें वेबसाइट जैसा लुक, बस करने होंगे ये 3 काम

5 जुलाई 2018

sanjay and trishala
Bollywood

क्या सच में संजय दत्त से नाराज हैं एक्स वाइफ की बेटी त्रिशाला, कहीं वजह मान्यता तो नहीं

5 जुलाई 2018

divorce
Weird Stories

पत्नी को लगी लत तो दिन-रात करने लगी ऐसा काम, तंग आकर पति ने मांग लिया तलाक

5 जुलाई 2018

Throwback thursday picture of shah rukh khan and gauri khan
Bollywood

#Throwbackthursday गौरी को पाने के लिए 5 साल तक शाहरुख ने बोला था झूठ, तस्वीर में दिखा बेइंतहा प्यार

5 जुलाई 2018

road
Weird Stories

सिर्फ एक सड़क ने बना दी तकदीर, अब जन्नत सा दिखता है यहां का नजारा

5 जुलाई 2018

couple
Relationship

गर्लफ्रेंड से कभी बहस में नहीं जीत पाते ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, ये हैं 5 बड़े कारण

5 जुलाई 2018

rainy season
Healthy Food

बरसात के मौसम के लिए डाइट प्लान, जानें क्या खाएं और किसे कहें ना

5 जुलाई 2018

Do you know Swallowing Pills without water can be harmful to your health
Yoga and Health

बिन पानी दवा लेने वाले हो जाएं सावधान, शरीर को हो सकता है ये बड़ा नुकसान

5 जुलाई 2018

bikini day
Lifestyle

Bikini Day: कब और किसने बनाई थी बिकनी, जानिए इससे जुड़ी 5 दिलचस्प बातें

5 जुलाई 2018

सुहाना खान
Bollywood

PHOTOS: अब तक की सबसे हॉट स्टार किड हैं सुहाना, फिर लगा रहीं बिकिनी में आग

5 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

एयर इंडिया
India News

चीनी विरोध के आगे झुका एयर इंडिया, वेबसाइट से ताइवान का नाम बदलकर किया 'चीनी ताइपे'

चीन के विरोध के बाद एयर इंडिया ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर बदलाव करते हुए 'ताइवान' का नाम बदलकर 'चीनी ताइपे' कर दिया है।

5 जुलाई 2018

(फाइल फोटो)
India News

ट्रेनों में मिलने वाले खाने और उसकी पैकिंग को अब देख सकेंगे लाइव

5 जुलाई 2018

फाइल फोटो
India News

स्कूल ने तय किया छात्राओं के अंडरगारमेंट्स का रंग और टॉयलेट जाने का समय

5 जुलाई 2018

फाइल फोटो
India News

विकास कार्यों की समीक्षा बैठक में कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय विधायकों के निर्वाचन क्षेत्र शामिल नहीं

5 जुलाई 2018

Delhiites will soon be able to access reliable public transport through connect delhi initiative
India News

दिल्ली वालों को मिलेगा खास तोहफा, अब 'कनेक्ट दिल्ली' से जुड़ेंगे सभी वाहन

5 जुलाई 2018

एचडी कुमारस्वामी
India News

कर्नाटक: थोड़ी देर में बजट पेश करेंगे कुमारस्वामी, किसानों की कर्जमाफी का हो सकता है ऐलान

5 जुलाई 2018

today,s important news you can check live updates on amar ujala.com
India News

आज दिनभर इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, जिनका अपडेट आपको मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

5 जुलाई 2018

फाइल फोटो
India News

सितंबर में होगी रेलवे की सबसे बड़ी परीक्षा, लोकसभा चुनाव के पूर्व 90 हजार पदों पर होगी भर्ती

5 जुलाई 2018

The families of the Bru community will get four lakh rupees: Home Ministry
India News

ब्रू समुदाय के परिवारों को मिलेंगे चार लाख रुपये, घर और दो साल का फ्री राशन: गृह मंत्रालय

5 जुलाई 2018

अमीरात एयरलाइंस
India News

फ्लाइट में हिंदू खाना बंद करने के फैसले से अमीरात एयरलाइन ने लिया यू-टर्न

4 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

#BurariDeaths: 11 लोगों की मौत का नंबर 51 से क्या है कनेक्शन

बुराड़ी में 11 लोगों मौत की मिस्ट्री गहराती जा रही है। हर रोज एक नई थ्योरी सामने आ रही है। इसी बीच एक और नया खुलासा हुई है जिससे 11 लोगों की मौत का कनेक्शन नंबर 51 से जुड़ रहा है। देखिए ये स्पेशल रिपोर्ट

4 जुलाई 2018

AAP 3:50

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद ‘आप’ में खुशी, मनीष सिसोदिया ने कह दी ये बड़ी बात!

4 जुलाई 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट 3:02

दिल्ली सरकार vs LG मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट का ऐतिहासिक फैसला, जानिए फैसले की बड़ी बातें

4 जुलाई 2018

बुराड़ी 3:06

#BurariCase: कोई था...जिसने देखा 11 लोगों की मौत का वो भयानक मंजर!

4 जुलाई 2018

KASHMIR 3:01

कश्मीर में पाकिस्तान विरोधी नारे, लोगों ने इस्लामाबाद भेजी लानत

4 जुलाई 2018

Recommended

स्कूली छात्र
India News

अजब फरमान: शनिवार को स्कूलों में होगा बाबाओं का प्रवचन

12 जून 2018

national anthem played in Cinema halls before 1971
India News

सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय ने कहा- 1971 में भी सिनेमाघरों में फिल्म से पहले चलता था राष्ट्रगान

3 मई 2018

every morning National anthem is sung in Abhaynagar Primary School of West Bengal
India News

रोज सुबह 52 सेकेंड के लिए रुक जाता है देश का ये गांव

17 मार्च 2018

amar ujala poll
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: पाठकों की राय, राष्ट्रगान से 'सिंध' शब्द को नहीं हटाना चाहिए

17 मार्च 2018

संसद भवन
India News

कांग्रेस सांसद ने फिर उठाई राष्ट्रगान में बदलाव की मांग, कहा-सिंध को उत्तर पूर्व से बदलें

16 मार्च 2018

राष्ट्रीय गान
India News

महाराष्ट्र सरकार का आदेश, सिनेमा हॉल में अब राष्ट्रगान गाना अनिवार्य नहीं

8 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.