भाजपा की जीत को देख सोशल मीडिया पर छाई मीम्स की बहार, कुछ तो हैं बहुत मजेदार

{"_id":"5ce6583dbdec22071c2e024e","slug":"social-media-overloaded-with-bjp-win-memes","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0908 \u092e\u0940\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0924\u094b \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

23 मई 17वीं लोकसभा की परिणाम का दिन, रुझानों नें एनडीए जीत की ओर बढ़ती दिखाई दे रही है। कांग्रेस एक बार फिर सत्ता में लौट में नाकामयाब रही, लेकिन कुछ लोग इस बीच चुनावी माहौल के प्रेशर को लाइट बनाए हुए हैं। ट्विटर पर हैशटैग मोदी आ रहा है ट्रेंड कर रहा है जिसे लेकर ट्विटर यूजर्स ने कुछ मीम्स बनाए हैं।























































Thankyou #RahulGandhi for entertaining us with ur high class public speech and memes. We will never forget this "ek taraf se aalu dalo dusre taraf se sona" 🙊😂#ElectionResults2019 #ModiAaRahaHai 🚩 pic.twitter.com/s2CCzmxbGf — 🇮🇳 Anu 💖🧜🐥 (@anusha_199) May 23, 2019

Reason for #ModiAaRahaHai

Accept the mandate of people and work hard day and night. pic.twitter.com/673pJBkLV5 — Chowkidar Prachi Gupta (@PrachiGupta114) May 23, 2019

To,

All Anti-Modi



" jalega toh sirf Burnol hi chalega "



P.S-

Watching Ravish itself is so satisfying today! 😅#ElectionResults2019 #Verdict2019 #ModiAaRahaHai pic.twitter.com/cl194OgQjH — νι∂нι мιѕняα (@sterling_vidhi) May 23, 2019

My best wishes to my idol, my guru, my PM @narendramodi ji. Tommorow is the result day and I am sure PM Modi ji will win with full majority . All the very best to you sir . Koti Koti pranam gurudev #ModiAaneWalaHai #Namo_Again #NamoAgain #ModiAaRahaHai #ModiAaGaya @TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/dhrC0QnWzn — Chowkidar Atul Kumar Kushwaha (@UP_Silk) May 22, 2019

Iska koi galti nahi hai, theek hai? pic.twitter.com/Te5Hv7ONTj — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 23, 2019

