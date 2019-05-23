शहर चुनें

भाजपा की जीत को देख सोशल मीडिया पर छाई मीम्स की बहार, कुछ तो हैं बहुत मजेदार

23 May 2019
ट्विटर इमेज
ट्विटर इमेज - फोटो : ट्विटर
23 मई 17वीं लोकसभा की परिणाम का दिन, रुझानों नें एनडीए जीत की ओर बढ़ती दिखाई दे रही है। कांग्रेस एक बार फिर सत्ता में लौट में नाकामयाब रही, लेकिन कुछ लोग इस बीच चुनावी माहौल के प्रेशर को लाइट बनाए हुए हैं। ट्विटर पर हैशटैग मोदी आ रहा है ट्रेंड कर रहा है जिसे लेकर ट्विटर यूजर्स ने कुछ मीम्स बनाए हैं। 
विज्ञापन
 


 

 


 


 


 

 

 


 




 

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण।

