शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   SN Lakshmi Sai of Chennai cooked 46 dishes in 58 minutes and got her name in the Unico Book of World Records

चेन्नई की लक्ष्मी का कमाल, 58 मिनट में 46 व्यंजन पका कर बनाया रिकॉर्ड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Wed, 16 Dec 2020 07:09 AM IST
विज्ञापन
एसएन लक्ष्मी साई
एसएन लक्ष्मी साई - फोटो : [email protected]

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु की राजधानी चेन्नई में एक लड़की लक्ष्मी साई ने अपनी पाक कला का जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन करते हुए हर किसी को हैरत में डाल दिया। लक्ष्मी ने महज 58 मिनट में 46 व्यंजन पकाकर 'यूनिको बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स' में अपना नाम दर्ज कराया है। 
विज्ञापन

एसएन लक्ष्मी साई ने कहा कि मैं इसका श्रेय अपनी मां को देती हूं क्योंकि उन्होंने ही मुझे खाना बनाना सिखाया है। आज मैं बहुत खुश हूं और खुद को गौरवान्वित महसूस कर रही हूं। 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

डेढ़ माह तक रद्द रहेंगी ये 12 ट्रेनें, दो का बीच रास्ते तक संचालन, क्लिक कर पढ़ें- कब-कौन चलेगी

16 दिसंबर 2020

आगरा बैंक डकैती: वारदात से सहमी बैंक मैनेजर
Agra

आगरा बैंक डकैती: दहशत के वो 15 मिनट... वारदात से सहमे बैंक कर्मियों ने बताई आंखों देखी

16 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

शरीर में दर्द है तो क्या कोरोना हो सकता है? विशेषज्ञ से जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ

15 दिसंबर 2020

पीड़िता
Moradabad

कांठ में धर्मांतरण का मामला: युवती बोली- नारी निकेतन में धोखे से दवा खिलाकर कराया गया मेरा गर्भपात

15 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

दुनिया के 7 ऐसे देश, कोई कम तो कोई ज्यादा आबादी से है परेशान

15 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रणब मुखर्जी
India News

प्रणब मुखर्जी की किताब पर उनके बेटा-बेटी आमने-सामने, जानिए अभिजीत और शर्मिष्ठा ने क्या कहा..?

15 दिसंबर 2020

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

कैबिनेट के फैसले: बिहार में मुफ्त लगेगा कोरोना का टीका, बेरोजगारों को 10 लाख रुपये तक मिलेगा कर्ज

15 दिसंबर 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
India News

क्या योगी आदित्यनाथ का किला भेद पाएंगे अरविंद केजरीवाल? 'आप' के पास हैं ये पांच हथियार

15 दिसंबर 2020

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

कोहली के पास वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाने का मौका, डे-नाइट टेस्ट में खेलनी होगी विराट पारी

15 दिसंबर 2020

RBI
Business

RBI ने खाता खुलवाने के मानकों में किया अहम बदलाव, जानिए क्या हैं नए नियम

15 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X