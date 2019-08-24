शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Sitaram Yechury filed habeas corpus petition in SC for production of Mohammed Tarigami

येचुरी ने तारिगामी को अदालत में पेश करने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल की याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Aug 2019 11:53 AM IST
सीताराम येचुरी (फाइल फोटो)
सीताराम येचुरी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया (माकपा) के महासचिव सीताराम येचुरी ने मोहम्मद यूसुफ तारिगामी को अदालत में पेश करने के लिए उच्चतम न्यायालय में बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका दायर की है। तारिगामी जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व विधायक हैं और माकपा की केंद्रीय समिति के सदस्य भी हैं। इस मामले पर सोमवार 26 अगस्त को सुनवाई होगी।
विज्ञापन
 

माकपा नेता तारिगामी को जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म करने के दौरान विभिन्न विपक्षी नेताओं के साथ हिरासत में  लिया गया था। इन्हें अभी तक रिहा नहीं किया गया है। 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

राहुल गांधी विमान में सवार हो गए हैं
India News

मिशन कश्मीर: दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से श्रीनगर के लिए फ्लाइट में सवार हुए राहुल, विपक्षी नेता भी हैं साथ

24 अगस्त 2019

सर्वदलीय विरोध प्रदर्शन
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: जंतर-मंतर पर विपक्षी पार्टियों का प्रदर्शन, हिरासत में रखे गए नेताओं को रिहाई की मांग

22 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पाबंदी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज हो सकती है सुनवाई, उमर-महबूबा की रिहाई की अपील

13 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
सीताराम येचुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

माकपा ने देशवासियों को ईद की बधाई दी, कहा कश्मीर में हुए बदलावों का असर बाकी राज्यों पर भी पड़ेगा

12 अगस्त 2019

Sitaram Yechury
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : येचुरी और डी राजा को श्रीनगर जाने से रोका गया, माकपा ने भाजपा को कहा अधिनायकवादी

9 अगस्त 2019

Sitaram Yechury
India News

बजट में गलतियों के लिए वित्त सचिव का तबादला नाकाफी : सीताराम येचुरी

28 जुलाई 2019

संतान के उज्ज्वल भविष्य व लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन - 24 अगस्त
Astrology Services

संतान के उज्ज्वल भविष्य व लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन - 24 अगस्त
विज्ञापन
supreme court sitaram yechury communist party of india mohammed tarigami habeas corpus सुप्रीम कोर्ट सीताराम येचुरी
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

महिला को मिली आजादी (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Moradabad

देह व्यापार के धंधे से आजाद करवाई गई किशोरी, पढ़ने की है ख्वाहिश

24 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

इस्राइल ने इराक में किया एयर स्ट्राइक, हथियार डिपो पर बरसाए बम

24 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Arshi Khan
Bollywood

6 महीने बाद ही बिग बॉस की इस एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने छोड़ी कांग्रेस, सोशल मीडिया पर बताई ये बड़ी वजह

24 अगस्त 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप-शी जिनपिंग
World

ट्रेड वॉर: चीन ने 75 अरब डॉलर के अमेरिकी उत्पादों पर बढ़ाया शुल्क

24 अगस्त 2019

ATS
Madhya Pradesh

टेरर फंडिग: मध्यप्रदेश के सतना से तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार, अदालत ने पुलिस रिमांड पर भेजा

24 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
ऑटो चालक को क्यू आर कोड देते उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए क्यू आर कोड स्कीम, उपराज्यपाल ने किया उद्घाटन

24 अगस्त 2019

you need to know everything about trachoma and tips to prevent from its infection
Health & Fitness

'क्लैमाइडिया ट्रेकोमैटिस' बीमारी बना सकती है आपको अंधा, जानें क्या हैं इसके लक्षण और उपचार

24 अगस्त 2019

रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन
World

रूस का पहला तैरता एटमी रिएक्टर उत्तरी ध्रुव की ओर रवाना

24 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत
Moradabad

पूरी पार्टी चिदंबरम के साथ, सच की लड़ाई जारी रहेगी- हरीश रावत

24 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

विदेश में नौकरी दिलाने के बहाने दिल्ली बुलाया, होटल में बेहोश कर लूटा

24 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अमित शाह ने आईपीएस अधिकारियों की पासिंग आउट परेड में हिस्सा लिया
India News

आईपीएस अधिकारियों की पासिंग आउट परेड कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए गृहमंत्री अमित शाह

इस बैच में 92 आईपीएस प्रशिक्षु शामिल थे जिसमें 12 महिला आईपीएस, 11 विदेशी अधिकारी भी शामिल हैं। विदेशी अधिकारियों में से छह अधिकारी रॉयल भूटान पुलिस से और पांच नेपाल पुलिस के हैं।

24 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

यूपी, बिहार और बंगाल सहित इन नौ राज्यों ने केंद्र को नहीं दिया लिंगानुपात का आंकड़ा

24 अगस्त 2019

रामनाथ कोविंद-नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

देश में जन्माष्टमी की धूम, राष्ट्रपति और पीएम मोदी ने देशवासियों को दी बधाई

24 अगस्त 2019

सीआरपीएफ ने सहायक कमांडेंट की मौत पर सफाई दी है
India News

सहायक कमांडेंट की मौत पर सीआरपीएफ की सफाई, कहा- शादी में दिक्कत के कारण उठाया कदम

24 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम में बीएसएफ जवान और उसकी पत्नी को बताया विदेशी

24 अगस्त 2019

गुरुवार को पेशी के दौरान पी. चिदंबरम
India News

चिदंबरम ने लांघी थी सीमा, पीएमओ समेत सभी वरिष्ठ अफसरों ने साध ली थी चुप्पी

23 अगस्त 2019

महराष्ट्र में गिरी चार मंजिला इमारत
India News

महाराष्ट्र: भिवंडी में देर रात चार मंजिला इमारत गिरी, दो लोगों की मौत, राहत-बचाव कार्य जारी

24 अगस्त 2019

Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

24 अगस्त 2019

न्यूनतम आय बिल
India News

वेतन संहिता अधिसूचित, देशभर के 50 करोड़ श्रमिकों को न्यूनतम वेतन का रास्ता साफ

23 अगस्त 2019

गुरुवार को पेशी के दौरान पी. चिदंबरम
India News

सोमवार तक ईडी केस में चिदंबरम को राहत, सिब्बल का हाईकोर्ट पर गंभीर आरोप

23 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

बाबा रामदेव ने बताया आचार्य बालकृष्ण की तबीयत क्यों बिगड़ी

पतंजलि के सीईओ और बाबा रामदेव के करीबी आचार्य बालकृष्ण की तबीयत शुक्रवार को अचानक खराब हो गई। शुक्रवार को शाम चार बजे के आसपास उन्हें ऋषिकेश के एम्स में भर्ती करवाया गया। बाबा रामदेव उन्हें एम्स लेकर पहुंचे थे।

24 अगस्त 2019

बुमराह 1:52

बुमराह का कमाल, भारतीय टेस्ट इतिहास में सबसे तेज 50 विकेट लेने वाले बनें पहले गेंदबाज

24 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:56

‘द एंग्री बर्ड्स 2’ को मिल रहा दर्शकों का प्यार, कीकू कैरेक्टर को लोग खूब पसंद कर रहे

23 अगस्त 2019

सीतारमण 1:27

वैश्विक मंदी से बचने को निर्मला सीतारमण के कई बड़े ऐलान, सरचार्ज हटेगा, EMI घटेगी

23 अगस्त 2019

सीतारमण 1:13

वर्तमान वैश्विक जीडीपी विकास दर 3.2% है, संभव है आगे रिवाइज हो सकती है: निर्मला सीतारमण

23 अगस्त 2019

Related

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

विदेशी और घरेलू निवेशकों पर सरचार्ज में बढ़ोतरी वापस, वित्त मंत्री की 10 बड़ी बातें

24 अगस्त 2019

अभिषेक सिंघवी और जयराम रमेश
India News

सिंघवी और थरूर भी बोले- मोदी को खलनायक की तरह पेश करना गलत

23 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व मंत्री आरिफ मोहम्मद खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

उच्च सदन के सदस्य बनेंगे आरिफ मोहम्मद खान, मनोनीत या बतौर भाजपा सदस्य पहुंचेंगे राज्यसभा

23 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी-प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस नेतृत्व ने दिए युवाओं को आगे लाने के संकेत 

24 अगस्त 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

जो लोग वीर सावरकर को नहीं मानते, उन्हें सरेआम पीटना चाहिएः उद्धव ठाकरे

23 अगस्त 2019

चंद्रमा की पहली तस्वीर
India News

चंद्रयान-2 ने किया कमाल, 2650 किमी. ऊंचाई से ली चांद की पहली तस्वीर

22 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited