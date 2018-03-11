शहर चुनें

त्रिपुरा: सीताराम येचुरी ने बताया, चारीलाम विधानसभा सीट पर उम्मीदवार क्यों नहीं उतारा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अगरतला Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 03:26 PM IST
Sitaram Yechury explained why CPI M withdrawn their name in CPI M Election
सीताराम येचुरी - फोटो : ANI
चुनाव से अपना नाम वापस लेने पर सीताराम येचुरी ने बताया कि बीजेपी के सत्ता में आने के बाद हमारे कार्यकर्ता डर डर कर जीने को मजबूर हैं। राज्य में जैसे हालात हैं उनके हिसाब से चुनाव संभव नहीं है। लोग दहशत में हैं, बाजार अब तक नहीं खुल पाए हैं। लोग अपने जरूरतों के सामान खरीदने के लिए घरों से नहीं निकल पा रहे हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में निष्पक्ष चुनाव नहीं कराया जा सकता है। 



उन्होंने कहा कि हमने चुनाव आयोग से निवेदन किया है कि चारीलाम चुनाव को कुछ दिनों के लिए टाल दिया जाना चाहिए और जब स्थिति सामान्य हो जाए तब चुनावों का ऐलान कर दिया जाना चाहिए। यह अलोकतांत्रिक है।        
   



आपको बता दें कि प्रदेश की 60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा की 59 सीटों पर 18 फरवरी को मतदान हुए थे। लेकिन चारीलम विधानसभा सीट पर माकपा उम्मीदवार नारायण देबबर्मा का निधन हो जाने से मतदान स्थगित कर दिया गया था। देबबर्मा की मौत 11 फरवरी को चुनावी अभियान के दौरान कार्डियक अरेस्ट की वजह से हुई थी।

