त्रिपुरा: सीताराम येचुरी ने बताया, चारीलाम विधानसभा सीट पर उम्मीदवार क्यों नहीं उतारा

Situation in Tripura is such that no free & fair election is possible. Atmosphere of terror is widespread. Markets haven't opened. People aren't coming out to buy their daily requirements. In such situation to expect a free & fair election is preposterous: Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) pic.twitter.com/5avV7QvfTC— ANI (@ANI) 11 March 2018
Our party cadre are under constant threat. Till you restore normalcy Charilam election should be postponed but EC refused. So in that situation it will be exposing more of our people for more harm. This is anti-democratic & this election will be a farce: Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) pic.twitter.com/EzAO0l8q8r— ANI (@ANI) 11 March 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
आगामी 23 अप्रैल को होने वाले राज्यसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा उम्मीदवारों के लिए माथापच्ची जारी है।
11 मार्च 2018