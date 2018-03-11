त्रिपुरा: सीताराम येचुरी ने बताया, चारीलाम विधानसभा सीट पर उम्मीदवार क्यों नहीं उतारा

Situation in Tripura is such that no free & fair election is possible. Atmosphere of terror is widespread. Markets haven't opened. People aren't coming out to buy their daily requirements. In such situation to expect a free & fair election is preposterous: Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) pic.twitter.com/5avV7QvfTC

Our party cadre are under constant threat. Till you restore normalcy Charilam election should be postponed but EC refused. So in that situation it will be exposing more of our people for more harm. This is anti-democratic & this election will be a farce: Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) pic.twitter.com/EzAO0l8q8r