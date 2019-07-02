कांग्रेस विधायकों के इस्तीफे में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह का हाथ : सिद्धारमैया

Siddaramaiah on Congress MLAs Anand Singh&Ramesh Jarkiholi resign from assembly: Amit Shah is directly involved in this, PM also. They are offering power and money. They want to pull down this Govt but will not succeed. No threat to Karnataka Govt. The two MLAs will not join BJP pic.twitter.com/pNXR0iN1Ps— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
गहलोत ने कहा कि यह पूरी तरह से असंवैधैनिक है क्योंकि यह संसद के विशेषाधिकार में आता है और यह किसी भी विधि न्यायालय में मान्य नहीं है।
2 जुलाई 2019