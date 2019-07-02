शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Siddaramaiah said BJP is doing conspiracy to pull down Karnataka government

कांग्रेस विधायकों के इस्तीफे में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह का हाथ : सिद्धारमैया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 03:03 PM IST
सिद्धारमैया
सिद्धारमैया - फोटो : एएनआई
वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता और कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया ने कांग्रेस विधायक आनंद सिंह और रमेश जरकीहोली द्वारा विधानसभा से इस्तीफा देने पर इसमें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह का हाथ बताया है। 
सिद्धारमैया ने कहा, 'इसमें अमित शाह सीधे तौर पर शामिल हैं, प्रधानमंत्री भी। वो ताकत और पैसे का प्रलोभन दे रहे हैं। वो इस सरकार को गिराना चाहते हैं लेकिन वह इसमें सफल नहीं होंगे। कर्नाटक सरकार को कोई खतरा नहीं है। दोनों विधायक भाजपा में शामिल नहीं होंगे।'


 

karnataka karnataka congress congress mla resign bjp siddaramaiah karnataka assembly narendra modi amit shah





