shiv sena chief uddhav thackeray gives comments on Supreme Courts judges revolt

SC जज विवाद में कूदी शिवसेना, उद्धव ने पूछा- आखिर जजों को ऐसा क्यों करना पड़ा?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 03:31 PM IST
shiv sena chief uddhav thackeray gives comments on Supreme Courts judges revolt
सुप्रीम कोर्ट जज विवाद को लेकर जारी सरगर्मियों के बीच शिवसेना की ओर से भी बयान जारी किया गया है। शिवसेना चीफ उद्धव ठाकरे का कहना है कि क्या ये कोई षडयंत्र है और क्या कानून को गूंगा बहरा बनाने की कोशिश की जा रही है।

वहीं जस्टिस लोया की मौत के मामले पर शिवसेना ने कहा कि मामले की जांच होनी बेहद जरूरी है। उद्धव ने कहा कि जो भी शुक्रवार को हुआ वो हिला कर रख देने वाला है। हमें ये समझना चाहिए कि आखिर जजों को ये कदम उठाना ही क्यों पड़ा? लोकतंत्र के चारों स्तंभों को खड़ा रहना होगा अगर वे एक-दूसरे पर गिरने लगे तो ये बेहद खतरनाक होगा।
 
बता दें कि न्यायपालिका में चल रही गड़बड़ियों को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सीनियर जज नाराज चल रहे हैं। जजों ने इससे पहले चीफ जस्टिस ऑफ इंडिया (सीजेआई) से इस बारे में कई बार बातचीत भी की, लेकिन कोई हल नहीं निकलने के बाद उन्होंने मीडिया के सामने आने का फैसला लिया।

शुक्रवार को 4 जज प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में जस्टिस रंजन गोगई जस्टिस कुरियन जोसेफ, जस्टिस चेलामेश्वर और जस्टिस मदन भीमराव मौजूद रहे। जजों ने कहा कि न्यायपालिका में कुछ महीनों से सबकुछ ठीक नहीं चल रहा है और ऐसा रहा तो लोकतंत्र नहीं चल सकेगा।

