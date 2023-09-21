भारत-कनाडा विवाद: शशि थरूर ने रिपोर्टिंग को लेकर पश्चिमी मीडिया पर साधा निशाना, कही यह बात

भारत और कनाडा के बीच राजनयिक विवाद पर बीबीसी की एक रिपोर्ट को लेकर कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर ने पश्चिमी मीडिया पर निशाना साधा। थरूर ने सोशल मीडिया एक्स पर रिपोर्ट का लिंक साझा करते हुए लिखा, पश्चिमी मीडिया द्वारा नियमित रूप से लगाए जाने वाले आक्षेपों से मुझे कभी हैरानी नहीं हुई। वे दूसरे देशों का आकलन करने में बहुत तेजी दिखाते हैं, जबकि अपने देश के प्रति आंखें मूंद लेते हैं। बीबीसी का यह विश्लेषण कहता है कि पश्चिमी देशों ने रूस या ईरान या सऊदी अरब जैसे देशों द्वारा दूसरों की सीमा में की गई कथित हत्याओं की निंदा की है। वे नहीं चाहते कि भारत उस सूची में शामिल हो।

I never cease to be amazed by the blinkers regularly put on by Western media. They are so quick to judge other countries, so blind to their own! This @BBC analysis says, "Western nations have condemned alleged extraterritorial assassinations carried out by countries such as…